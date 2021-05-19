Durham Tops Charlotte with 5-4 Ten-Inning Walk-Off Win

May 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM - Bulls center fielder Vidal Brujan crushed a lead off home run and drove in three runs while right fielder Josh Lowe lifted a walk-off sacrifice fly in Durham's 5-4 ten-inning victory over the Charlotte Knights in front of 3,274 fans on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After Charlotte plated the go-ahead run in the top of the tenth, Brujan evened the contest with an RBI single up the middle in the last of the frame. SS Taylor Walls would draw a walk to load the bases and set the stage for Lowe, who lofted a sacrifice fly to the warning track in right field to plate C Brett Sullivan and cue the celebration.

Brujan got Durham's scoring started by crushing his team-leading sixth longball on the first pitch the Bulls batting order saw. Knights C Nate Nolan later bashed a three-run shot in the fifth to put Charlotte up 3-1, however Brujan and Walls each slapped run-scoring singles in the eighth to even the game and force the extra frame.

Durham's relief corps of Colin Moran (1.0 IP, H), Chris Mazza (1.0 IP, 2 K), Phoenix Sanders (2.0 IP, 3 K), Stetson Allie (0.1 IP, 3 BB, K) and Yacksel Rios (1.2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, BB, 5 K) joined forces in recording the final six frames, yielding a lone unearned run in support of Adrian De Horta (4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 8 K), with Rios earning the win. Charlotte reliever Danny Dopico (1.1 IP, H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to face off again on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm ET. RHP David Hess (1-0, 2.35) is anticipated to toe the rubber for the Bulls, while the Knights are expected to send RHP Felix Paulino (1-1, 11.12) to the hill. Tickets with socially-distanced seating for that game and all remaining Bulls home games in May are available at durhambulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.