Durham Tops Charlotte with 5-4 Ten-Inning Walk-Off Win
May 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM - Bulls center fielder Vidal Brujan crushed a lead off home run and drove in three runs while right fielder Josh Lowe lifted a walk-off sacrifice fly in Durham's 5-4 ten-inning victory over the Charlotte Knights in front of 3,274 fans on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
After Charlotte plated the go-ahead run in the top of the tenth, Brujan evened the contest with an RBI single up the middle in the last of the frame. SS Taylor Walls would draw a walk to load the bases and set the stage for Lowe, who lofted a sacrifice fly to the warning track in right field to plate C Brett Sullivan and cue the celebration.
Brujan got Durham's scoring started by crushing his team-leading sixth longball on the first pitch the Bulls batting order saw. Knights C Nate Nolan later bashed a three-run shot in the fifth to put Charlotte up 3-1, however Brujan and Walls each slapped run-scoring singles in the eighth to even the game and force the extra frame.
Durham's relief corps of Colin Moran (1.0 IP, H), Chris Mazza (1.0 IP, 2 K), Phoenix Sanders (2.0 IP, 3 K), Stetson Allie (0.1 IP, 3 BB, K) and Yacksel Rios (1.2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, BB, 5 K) joined forces in recording the final six frames, yielding a lone unearned run in support of Adrian De Horta (4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 8 K), with Rios earning the win. Charlotte reliever Danny Dopico (1.1 IP, H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB) suffered the defeat.
The two teams are set to face off again on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm ET. RHP David Hess (1-0, 2.35) is anticipated to toe the rubber for the Bulls, while the Knights are expected to send RHP Felix Paulino (1-1, 11.12) to the hill. Tickets with socially-distanced seating for that game and all remaining Bulls home games in May are available at durhambulls.com.
