Iowa Completes the Comeback to Beat Omaha 5-4

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs (7-5) scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-5) 5-4, Wednesday at Principal Park. Game two of the series is set for 12:08 p.m., Thursday at Principal Park.

Both offenses got on the board early, each scoring one run in their half of the first inning. Omaha would take a 2-1 in the third, when leadoff hitter Edward Olivares hit a solo home run.

The Storm Chasers grew their lead to 4-1 with two more runs in the fifth, ending Cory Abbott's day. Abbott spun 4.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits.

Despite two quick outs in the home fifth, an Ian Miller single kept the inning alive and brought Sergio Alcántara to the plate. Alcantara got Iowa right back in the game with a two-run homer, closing the gap to 4-3.

The game stayed locked at that score until the bottom of the eighth, when Iowa scratched across two runs, taking their first lead of the game. Jason Adam tossed a scoreless ninth to give Iowa the 5-4 victory over Omaha in game one of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa's bullpen tossed another 4.2 innings of scoreless ball, allowing just two hits while striking out five over that span.

- Sergio Alcantara went 1-for-1 with three runs, a home run, two runs batted in and three walks out of the leadoff spot.

- Ian Miller went 3-for-3 with a run scored. The three-hit game marks his second three-hit effort out of his last three starts.

Iowa and Omaha meet for game two of the series tomorrow, Thursday, May 20, with first pitch set for 12:08 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

