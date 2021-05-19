Late Comeback Erased as RedBirds Walk off Bats
May 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - Evan Mendoza and Jose Rondon combined to drive in three runs in the bottom of the ninth as the Memphis Redbirds (5-9) walked off the Louisville Bats (4-9) 6-5 Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
The Bats originally took the lead with four runs over the seventh and eighth frame when Brantley Bell delivered a pinch-hit single to score TJ Friedl and later came all the way around to score himself on an RBI knock from Dwight Smith Jr. to give Louisville a 3-2 lead after seven.
Michael De Leon, who lifted a pinch-hit home run last night in the 11th inning, plated a run with a bases-loadded walk in the top of the eighth. Former Redbirds infielder Max Schrock then buffed the lead to 5-2 with a sacrifice fly that gave the Bats bullpen more cushion.
Memphis rallied in the home half of the eighth with a double from Jose Rondon and then tied the contest with one out in the ninth inning. Mendoza took a crucial 90 feet by stealing second before coming plateward on the second RBI hit in as many innings from Rondon.
Bats starter Vladimir Gutierrez authored the fourth quality start in the last five games for Louisville with two runs over 6.0 innings of work. He ultimately took the no-decision after Memphis rallied late.
The Bats will take on the Redbirds Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Riley O'Brien (0-1, 2.45) is scheduled to toe the slab against left-hander Zack Thompson (0-1, 7.36).
