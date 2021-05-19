Jumbo Shrimp, Hearts 4 Minds to Unveil Mural on May 30 to Raise Mental Health Awareness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Hearts 4 Minds, Inc. are excited to create positive change in crafting a community mural designed to bring the entire community of Jacksonville together. The mural is being sponsored by Baptist Health and will be unveiled at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 30 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Its theme touches on the importance of addressing mental health.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Hearts 4 Minds mural will be made up of handprints and will also include a QR code to connect people in Jacksonville to needed resources to address mental health. This original mural will be the first mental health mural in Jacksonville and represents the launch of a broader city-wide campaign to raise awareness about mental health. The mural is a reminder that each person has the power to change in the palm of their own hand.

"The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to be great partners in the launch of this initiative," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "Mental health touches every aspect of our community, and we are proud to do our part to bring access to resources to all of Jacksonville."

Hearts 4 Minds' core mission is about saving lives. With Mental Health America reporting that nearly 60 percent of those in the United States are not getting the help they need and stigma being one of the largest barriers to the help, Hearts 4 Minds seeks to connect people in need with mental health providers or a supportive community, partnering with hospitals and medical providers to change the healthcare ecosystem and developing programs that break the stigma of mental illness. Hearts 4 Minds believes that when people normalize the conversation regarding mental health, it can save lives.

"We are very excited for our fans to be included in the unveiling of this beautiful mural at 121 Financial Ballpark," Jumbo Shrimp Senior Director of Community Engagement Andrea Williams said. "Thank you to Hearts 4 Minds in working with our organization to help inspire positive change, and we cannot wait to see the unveiling on May 30."

The Jumbo Shrimp host the Durham Bulls at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. The mural will be unveiled prior to the game and fans are invited to take pictures and engage on social media in regards to it. Mental health resource partners will also be on-hand that day at 121 Financial Ballpark.

