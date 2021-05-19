Twins Promote RHP Tom Hackimer to St. Paul; Kirilloff Joins Team on Major League Rehab

ST. PAUL, MN - The Saints lost three pitchers to the transaction page on Tuesday, with RHP Bailey Ober getting his first call-up to the Major Leagues, RHP Cody Stashak getting recalled, and RHP Glenn Sparkman being released from his contract. Having only 14 pitchers on the roster, RHP Tom Hackimer was promoted from Double-A Wichita.

Hackimer had spent time at the alternate training site at CHS Field in 2021, and was then assigned to the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge to start the season. The 26-year-old has appeared in four games this season, pitching 7.1 innings, and has yet to allow a run. Against the 28 batters he's faced, Hackimer has struck out 11 of them and walked just one. His opposition is batting .200 and possesses a 0.82 WHIP.

The 2019 season was a successful one for Hackimer as well, garnering a 6-2 record across High-A and Double-A in 36 games. He spent most of the season with Double-A Pensacola, making 27 appearances with the Blue Wahoos. During his first season in Double-A, he kept batters to a .204 average.

Over the course of his five-year career, the Hyde Park, NY native has an 18-10 career record and a 2.65 ERA. Hackimer has faced 753 batters in his career, and has allowed just two home runs. He's worked exclusively as a reliever in his professional career, and has converted on 22 saves, but only four of those have come since the 2018 season.

Originally drafted by the Mets in 2015, Hackimer returned to St. John's University (NY), where he went on to win Big East Pitcher of the Year, the first reliever to do so since 2005. In 2016, he was then drafted by the Twins in the fourth round of the First-Year Player Draft.

The Minnesota Twins also announced on Wednesday that OF Alex Kirilloff will be joining the Saints on a Major League Rehab Assignment and they have selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell.

The Saints roster now consists of 26 players, 12 position players and 14 pitchers.

