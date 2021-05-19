Blue Jays Sign Casey Lawrence to Minor League Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays today announced that they have signed RHP Casey Lawrence to a minor league deal. The former Bisons righty has returned to the Herd's roster and has been activated for Wednesday's game in Worcester.

Lawrence, 33, spent parts of four seasons with the Bisons, making his Triple-A debut with the club in a spot start in 2013 and then pitching for the Herd 2015-2017. In 20 career starts with Buffalo, the righty is 6-8 with a 3.94 ERA in 107.1 innings of work. He made 15 of those starts in 2016, going 5-6 with a 3.83 ERA.

Lawrence is a veteran of 38 Major League games with the Blue Jays (2017) and the Mariners (2017-2018) with a 3-3 record and a 6.64 ERA. He was claimed by Seattle off waivers from Toronto in May 2017. He pitched for Hiroshima of Japan's Western League in 2019 with a 4-7 record and a 4.51 ERA in 21 starts.

