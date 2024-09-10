Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

September 10, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)







This past week San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan announced her retirement, the Professional Women's Hockey League revealed names and logos for its six teams, and all eight teams left the Arena Football League to form a new league, Arena Football One. Highlights from this week come from the National Women's Soccer League, Canadian Premier League, MLS NEXT Pro, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Arena Football One, Canadian Football League, United Football League, Southern League, Frontier League, International League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, Premier Lacrosse League, Pro Volleyball Federation, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

San Diego Wave FC and U.S. Women's National Team icon Alex Morgan has announced today her decision to retire from professional soccer. Morgan, widely recognized as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, will close her remarkable career this Sunday, Sept. 8, at Snapdragon Stadium with San Diego Wave. "I'm retiring. I have so much clarity about this decision," said Alex Morgan in her retirement video. "It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn't easy, but at the beginning of 2024, I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer. The impact we have on the next generation is irreversible, and I am proud of the hand I had in making that happen, pushing the game forward, and leaving it in a place that I am so happy and proud of." Morgan, 35, has had an illustrious 13-and-a-half year career that saw her feature in the top divisions in the United States and Europe, as well as become an icon of the United States Women's National Team, amassing over 200 goals and 88 assists across 337 appearances. Morgan will close her legendary career with San Diego as the all-time goals (28) and assist leader (11). Internationally, Morgan ranks in the top 10 in U.S. Women's National Team history for goals, assists and multi-goal games.

The Washington Spirit announced today that Earvin "Magic" Johnson has joined the club's investor group. Johnson, a five-time NBA champion and successful entrepreneur, brings his considerable sports and business expertise to the Spirit. This strategic investment comes as the Spirit continues to expand its influence in women's professional sports. Johnson's involvement will help accelerate the club's growth both on and off the field. "It is a great honor to welcome Earvin to the Washington Spirit today. From the basketball court to the boardroom, Earvin knows how to win, and we are delighted to count on his expertise as part of our fantastic investor group," said Michele Kang. "His commitment not only reflects the strength of our club, players, fans and brand, but also sends a powerful message about the growth and impact of women's sports globally. Together, we look forward to taking the Washington Spirit to new heights and inspiring the next generation of young women and girls worldwide."

The Kansas City Current and Debinha have agreed on a new contract through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027. "Deb is a player that everyone would love to have on the team.," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "She makes everyone around her better with her skill, her vision and her leadership. I am happy to know that she decided to stay in Kansas City and call it a home." "I am so happy to stay in Kansas City," said Debinha. "The city has been so welcoming in every way. The fans, my teammates and the club have made me feel at home and I am proud to play for them."

USL Super League

DC Power Football Club has announced the signing of striker Loza Abera Geinore, the Ethiopian Women's National Team Captain who came to prominence this past Summer with the USL W League Virginia Marauders FC, pending league and federation approval. Abera's signing marks the first-ever contract for an Ethiopian-born women's soccer player in a first-division United States professional league. To purchase tickets, click HERE. Power FC will play its home opener at Audi Field against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Friday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. "We are pleased to add Loza [Abera] to our ranks for the upcoming season," stated Frédéric Brillant, Head Coach of Power FC. "Along with being an outlet up top, Loza finds the back of the net on a consistent basis. She will be a welcomed addition to our team and will be an asset in the final third."

Major League Soccer

Atlanta United announced it has parted ways with Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra effective immediately. President and CEO Garth Lagerwey will assume Bocanegra's duties on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2024 season. "We are deeply appreciative of Carlos's dedication and success over the last nine years with Atlanta United. However, I believe it's time for our club to move in a new direction," Lagerwey said. "While we will continue to fight for a playoff spot down the final stretch of the season, this gives us a clean slate and a runway to properly assess all vacancies in our sporting operation ahead of what will be an extremely important offseason for our club."

Canadian Premier League

MLS NEXT Pro

Major Arena Soccer League

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has announced a formal alignment and unification with the Premier Arena Soccer League (PASL) and current MASL 2 and MASL 3 divisions- in addition to the creation of the new Major Arena Soccer League Women - to bring most of North American indoor soccer together. Major Arena Soccer League 3 will enter its fourth season of play in 2024-25, with the PASL teams joining the seven current members. The PASL's women's league will now play as MASLW, marking the first time that women's teams will play under the MASL brand creating an important alignment with the increase in the popularity of the women's game globally.

With the unification, the Major Arena Soccer League brand will feature approximately 80 teams from coast-to-coast and across two countries in its now four leagues. All leagues will play under the rules of the MASL to create greater cohesion across the brand. "Providing a path forward for so many talented players has always been at the forefront of the indoor soccer pyramid," noted MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer. "This unification, along with the continued growth on and off the field of MASL2 and MASL3 will help the sport of indoor soccer across North America."

HOCKEY

Professional Women's Hockey League

A major moment has arrived for the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) with today's unveiling of all six team identities ahead of the league's second season.

The much-anticipated identities for the six teams- Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto- include team names, logos, colors, and wordmarks. After playing the inaugural season with a name that solely represented their location, each team now has a distinct identity that players can embrace, and fans can rally behind. All teams are retaining their primary colors from season one to maintain a sense of continuity and additional colors have been added to each team's palette. The New Team Identities Are As Follows: Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, Toronto Sceptres. "The unveiling of these new team identities marks a significant milestone for the entire PWHL community," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "Over the inaugural season, we rigorously developed the most authentic team brands for each city. The PWHL has united the professional women's hockey community, and we are excited for these new identities to deepen the connection between the teams and their local communities. We want these to become symbols that our players and fans alike can rally behind as we move forward in this new chapter of our journey."

The Professional Women's Hockey League has unveiled the nicknames and logos for each of the six franchises entering its second season, including Canadian teams the Toronto Sceptres, Montreal Victoire and Ottawa Charge.

PWHL Minnesota has announced the appointment of Melissa Caruso as General Manager. Caruso joins the team from the American Hockey League (AHL), where she spent 15 years. "Melissa stood out as the ideal candidate for General Manager of PWHL Minnesota," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "Her strong background in operations and governance, combined with her extensive hockey knowledge and leadership experience, make her a great fit for the role. Additionally, Melissa's passion for the game, along with her ties to the local community, positions her perfectly to lead the team both on and off the ice."

In preparation for Season 2 of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), PWHL Toronto has announced that Coca-Cola Coliseum will serve as the team's primary home venue for regular-season games throughout the 2024-25 campaign. PWHL Toronto will call Coca-Cola Coliseum its home after playing in front of sold-out crowds at Mattamy Athletic Centre throughout the league's inaugural season. The team debuted at Coca-Cola Coliseum during the 2024 PWHL Playoffs with a trio of sold-out games that averaged more than 8,500 fans. The arena, located at Exhibition Place in Toronto, is home to the AHL's Toronto Marlies and will also serve as the home court for Toronto's WNBA expansion franchise beginning in 2026.

In preparation for Season 2 of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season, PWHL Montréal has announced that Place Bell will serve as the team's primary home venue for regular-season games throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Following overwhelming fan response in its inaugural season, PWHL Montréal will be able to accommodate even more fans this upcoming season at Place Bell. Last season, the team made six appearances at the Laval, QC, complex that is also home to the AHL's Laval Rocket. Three of the team's games at Place Bell were played before capacity crowds of 10,172, including the longest playoff game in league history - decided in triple overtime on May 11.

American Hockey League

American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today the following changes to the league's hockey operations department: Hayley Moore has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations. Alison Izzi has been promoted to Vice President, Hockey Operations/Governance succeeding Melissa Caruso, who has left the AHL to assume the role of general manager with the Minnesota franchise of the Professional Women's Hockey League. Current Director, Officiating and Player Safety Stephen Thomson will assume an expanded role within the department.

Western Hockey League

North American Hockey League

FOOTBALL

Arena Football One

Arena Football is Back! Commissioner Jeff Fisher and the Arena Football team owners are excited to announce that Arena Football will return for the 2025 season. The teams of Arena Football One are excited to welcome new organizations to the field for the 2025 season. The founding members of AF1 will also welcome a number of expansion teams in emerging markets in the coming days. Commissioner Fisher said, "I got both feet in this, and I am 100% ready to go. This league has a great group of people who are going to make amazing things happen on and off the field." All teams are committed to the 2025 season and are enthusiastic about the leadership of Commissioner Jeff Fisher and CEO Jerry Kurz.

The Stockton Crusaders and Arena Football One are excited to announce that the Crusaders will be joining AF1 for the 2025 AF1 season. The Stockton Crusaders are excited to bring Arena Football back to the Central Valley and plan to play their 2025 season at the Adventist Health Arena. General Manager Greg Pearce and Head Coach Kurt Bryan will head up the football operations for the Crusaders. Bryan is a veteran head coach in the indoor football space and a world-renowned offensive innovator. His A-11 offense is known worldwide, and his player development skills have landed many players Division 1 scholarships. Stockton Team President Scott McKibben said, "We are both proud and excited to receive this approval to join AF1. They have a strong and well-known brand that resonates with the fan base and sponsors. We are impressed with their vision for both media rights and league-wide sponsorships going forward.

Indoor Football League

NAZ Wranglers announce Head Coach Les Moss will not be returning for the 2025 season. At the conclusion of Coach Moss's contract with NAZ on August 31, 2024, Moss decided not to renew with NAZ and seek other coaching opportunities. Moss stated, "I love the NAZ organization, ownership, staff and the fans." He personally felt it was time to move on and that this was a very hard decision. President/Owner Fred DePalma stated, "I could never dream of running this team without Les Moss, but we respect him and his decisions." DePalma also added "We want to put a stop to the rumor mill before it begins. There was no falling out, no contract dispute and no animosity. Les and I are friends, and our friendship will continue."

The Bay Area Panthers have added a proven winner to the coaching staff by naming Les Moss as Assistant Head Coach. "I have great respect for Coach Moss, and I am thrilled that our players will be able to work with someone I consider a mentor-someone who will preach consistency, accountability, and greatness on a daily basis," said Rob Keefe, Bay Area Head Coach and President of Football Operations. Moss spent the previous three seasons as the Head Coach of the Northern Arizona Wranglers, making two trips to the playoffs and winning the 2022 IFL National Championship, with Keefe serving as the team's Defensive Coordinator. The title came in Moss' first year with the team and completed a turnaround from a 1-13 record in 2021. "Being a part of the Panthers' organization is a tremendous opportunity," said Moss. "They've got great ownership and have everybody pulling on the rope the same way to fight for a championship."

The Green Bay Blizzard have announced that Head Coach Corey Roberson will return for the 2025 season. A two-time IFL Coach of the Year (2019, 2024), Roberson guided the Blizzard to their best record in franchise history during the 2024 season. His leadership also delivered the most wins in the IFL, the league's top-ranked defense, and the team's first playoff victory in over a decade.

Canadian Football League

United Football League

"The United Football League and the Memphis Showboats are heartbroken and mourn the tragic loss of Diondre Overton. Our hearts and prayers go out to Diondre's family, friends and teammates. We send our sincere condolences during this difficult time."

BASEBALL

Southern League

The Missippi Braves team that is moving to Columbus, Georgia for the 2025 season will be called the Columbus Clingstones. Team officials added that the name and logo both celebrate the peach as a symbol of Georgia, showcasing the Braves affiliate's deep pride in coming back to the Peach State, and more specifically, to Columbus.

Frontier League

International League

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA star rookie Angel Reese will sit out the rest of the season after suffering a wrist injury during a game on Friday. In her debut year, she set a WNBA record with 15 double-doubles, already breaking the league's single-season rebounds record.

NBA G League

The NBA G League released its complete game schedule for the 2024-25 season, which tips off on Friday, Nov. 8. The new season features 31 teams, including the newly formed Valley Suns, the affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, and the rebranded San Diego Clippers, the affiliate of the LA Clippers. For the first time, all 30 NBA teams have an owned or operated NBA G League affiliate. For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2024-25 season. Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 34-game regular season, which begins on Friday, Dec. 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.

The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced that Chris Darnell has been promoted to become the seventh Head Coach in team history. In conjunction with the promotion, Mike Gerrity and D.J. Ham have been called up to the Cleveland Cavaliers coaching staff. "We thank Mike Gerrity for his leadership and successful two-year stretch as we are excited for this opportunity for Coach Darnell after all of his hard work and dedication to our organization over the last five seasons," said Charge General Manager Liron Fanan. "We know he is ready for the challenge to lead this team and put his own mark on our fantastic player development program." Darnell joined the Charge staff as the Associate Head Coach prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Continuing to prepare for its second season of professional volleyball in the United States, Pro Volleyball Federation has announced it will play a 28-match slate for the 2025 campaign. "Our leadership and staff analyzed several schedule models to determine what would be the best for our teams, their players and our great fans," noted Jen Spicher, Pro Volleyball Federation CEO. "It was determined a full round-robin schedule was the best fit. It allows us to showcase a professional league in a format that is familiar to the sports fans throughout the United States." The league will add one to the number of teams taking the court in '25, as the Indy Ignite will play for the first time this season to give the league eight teams overall. Each will face a daunting schedule against some of the best talent in volleyball, with 14 home matches and 14 contests on the road. Teams will see the league opponents a total of four times each - twice at home and twice away from their home venue.

San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed setter DaYeong Lee for the 2025 season, the team announced on Monday A three-time Best Setter honoree in the Korean V-League, Lee has played professionally for 10 seasons, spending last season with Volero le Cannet in France. "I am so thrilled to be a part of a team with such high level and spirit," Lee said. "I can't wait to play and get coached by Tayyiba. I am grateful to be a part of this organization and the league and hope my addition to the team can bring success and joy."

Major League Rugby

Versatile forward Ben Landry announced today his retirement from professional rugby, effective immediately due to injury. The 33-year-old Pewaukee, Wisconsin native signed with the Chicago Hounds prior to the 2024 Major League Rugby season. "It's difficult having to walk away from a sport I've been passionate about since I was a child," stated Landry. "But I am proud knowing that I put my body on the line for my teammates each time I was on the field." During the 2024 campaign, Chicago Hound No. 55 appeared in eight contests, making six starts. Landry finished the year with 45 carries for 206 meters (4.5 meters-per-carry) and a pair of tries. On defense, he completed 49 tackles, four of which were deemed dominant. His presence was consistently felt in the set piece as well, recording 19 lineout takes and two lineout steals on the year.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

