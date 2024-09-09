Moss to Leave Wranglers, Search for New Coach Underway

September 9, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release







NAZ Wranglers announce Head Coach Les Moss will not be returning for the 2025 season.

At the conclusion of Coach Moss's contract with NAZ on August 31, 2024, Moss decided not to renew with NAZ and seek other coaching opportunities. Moss stated, "I love the NAZ organization, ownership, staff and the fans." He personally felt it was time to move on and that this was a very hard decision. President/Owner Fred DePalma stated, "I could never dream of running this team without Les Moss, but we respect him and his decisions." DePalma also added "We want to put a stop to the rumor mill before it begins. There was no falling out, no contract dispute and no animosity. Les and I are friends, and our friendship will continue."

DePalma has already conducted interviews with more than 10 experienced coaches and aims to narrow down the selection to a final three candidates in the coming days. DePalma emphasized the importance of signing a new head coach promptly and expects to make an official announcement within a couple of weeks.

The NAZ Wranglers remain committed to maintaining a strong team and providing their loyal fans with an exciting season ahead. Despite Moss's departure, the organization remains optimistic about the future and is determined to find the right leader to guide the team to success.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.