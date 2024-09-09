Panthers Name Les Moss as Assistant Head Coach

SAN JOSE - The Bay Area Panthers have added a proven winner to the coaching staff by naming Les Moss as Assistant Head Coach.

"I have great respect for Coach Moss, and I am thrilled that our players will be able to work with someone I consider a mentor-someone who will preach consistency, accountability, and greatness on a daily basis," said Rob Keefe, Bay Area Head Coach and President of Football Operations.

Moss spent the previous three seasons as the Head Coach of the Northern Arizona Wranglers, making two trips to the playoffs and winning the 2022 IFL National Championship, with Keefe serving as the team's Defensive Coordinator. The title came in Moss' first year with the team and completed a turnaround from a 1-13 record in 2021.

"Being a part of the Panthers' organization is a tremendous opportunity," said Moss. "They've got great ownership and have everybody pulling on the rope the same way to fight for a championship."

Moss and Keefe are joining forces for the fourth time, looking to build on a track record of success. The pair made the playoffs at their three previous stops together, including two championships (Albany in the AFL in 2019 and Northern Arizona in the IFL in 2022).

One of the coaching pioneers of the indoor game, Moss has been on staffs that have played in 14 championship games. He won his first title as a head coach with Jacksonville of the AFL in 2011.

"We could not be more excited and proud to announce Coach Les Moss as the new Assistant Head Coach of the Bay Area Panthers," said Keefe. "His extensive resume is unmatched in the indoor football game, and his commitment to excellence will be on full display. His work ethic, professionalism, knowledge, and character will add tremendous value to our organization."

