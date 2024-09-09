AF1 Announces Stockton Crusaders as Expansion Team for 2025

September 9, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Stockton Crusaders and Arena Football One are excited to announce that the Crusaders will be joining AF1 for the 2025 AF1 season.

The Stockton Crusaders are excited to bring Arena Football back to the Central Valley and plan to play their 2025 season at the Adventist Health Arena.

AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher said, "We are thrilled to bring in an organization with experienced leadership like Stockton. They will expand our league's footprint and deliver a quality product to arena fans in California. ¬Â

With an experienced leadership team featuring President Scott McKibben, former CEO of the Rose Bowl with years of sports leadership, and VP of Operations Paul Hewitt, the former VP of Operations for the Bay Area Panthers, the Crusaders have a steady hand at the helm.

General Manager Greg Pearce and Head Coach Kurt Bryan will head up the football operations for the Crusaders. Bryan is a veteran head coach in the indoor football space and a world-renowned offensive innovator. His A-11 offense is known worldwide, and his player development skills have landed many players Division 1 scholarships.

Stockton Team President Scott McKibben said, "We are both proud and excited to receive this approval to join AF1. They have a strong and well-known brand that resonates with the fan base and sponsors. We are impressed with their vision for both media rights and league-wide sponsorships going forward. ¬Â

Stockton has an established history in the Arena game and looks to build upon that history with their 2025 return. As part of the 20th largest media market in the United States, Stockton represents a significant expansion of the AF1 footprint.

All the AF1 teams are excited to bring Arena Football back to fans in 2025 and continue to deliver the game that fans know and love. The 2025 return of Arena Football will provide all the fun, all the time football fans know and love.

