Pro Volleyball Federation to Play 28 Matches in 2025

September 5, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) News Release







Continuing to prepare for its second season of professional volleyball in the United States, Pro Volleyball Federation has announced it will play a 28-match slate for the 2025 campaign.

"Our leadership and staff analyzed several schedule models to determine what would be the best for our teams, their players and our great fans," noted Jen Spicher, Pro Volleyball Federation CEO. "It was determined a full round-robin schedule was the best fit. It allows us to showcase a professional league in a format that is familiar to the sports fans throughout the United States."

The league will add one to the number of teams taking the court in '25, as the Indy Ignite will play for the first time this season to give the league eight teams overall. Each will face a daunting schedule against some of the best talent in volleyball, with 14 home matches and 14 contests on the road. Teams will see the league opponents a total of four times each - twice at home and twice away from their home venue.

The full schedule for the 2025 season, along with broadcast partners and their schedules as well as the championship location will be released in the coming months. Ticketing and deposit information for all eight teams can be found via links on the Pro Volleyball Federation website.

