Supernovas to Expand to 14 Home Matches for 2025 Season

September 5, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are excited to announce a home match expansion with 14 regular season home matches for the 2025 season, which is set to begin in January.

The 14 home matches are an increase from the 2024 season in which there were 12. The Supernovas will once again return to the CHI Health Center for the second-straight year after welcoming over 134,000 fans in its title-winning inaugural season.

Omaha's support was a key highlight last year as the Supernovas hosted seven crowds of 10,000 or more across its 12 home matches. The Supernovas had the No. 1 average attendance for professional volleyball in the world in 2024. That includes the U.S. record for the most attended professional volleyball match with 12,090 spectators on March 16, 2024.

Omaha secured the first Pro Volleyball Championship in May at the CHI Health Center by pulling a reverse sweep in the semifinals before dominating the Grand Rapids Rise in straight sets to hoist the trophy.

The Supernovas return three players from last season including team captain and all-league first team selection Brooke Nuneviller. Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson and middle blocker Sophie Davis also return. Omaha will also welcome back three former Nebraska Volleyball players with a trio of middle blockers in Kayla Caffey, Kaitlyn Hord and Brianna Holman. The Supernovas were also able to sign 2024 PVF Rookie of the Year Reagan Cooper from Columbus while grabbing acclaimed opposite and Kansas graduate Kelsie Payne from Italy.

With another star-loaded roster and more opportunities to see the Supernovas, fans can buy the world's hottest ticket in professional volleyball by taking advantage of a special offer. For a limited time, fans can buy season tickets for all 14 home matches for the price of 12 at the season ticket rate.

If fans have already purchased their season tickets, they will not need to pay anything additional.

Coupled with a premier in-venue experience, fans can enjoy a wide array of benefits for becoming a 2025 Season Ticket Member. Season Ticket Member benefits include a dedicated card with discounts from select partner locations, invitations to special events and a season ticket member gift!

For any questions regarding the season ticket purchase process, please visit the Supernovas Ticket FAQ page or by calling 402-502-5268.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.