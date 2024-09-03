Melissa Caruso Named General Manager of PWHL Minnesota

September 3, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

ST. PAUL, MN - PWHL Minnesota has announced the appointment of Melissa Caruso as General Manager. Caruso joins the team from the American Hockey League (AHL), where she spent 15 years.

"Melissa stood out as the ideal candidate for General Manager of PWHL Minnesota," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "Her strong background in operations and governance, combined with her extensive hockey knowledge and leadership experience, make her a great fit for the role. Additionally, Melissa's passion for the game, along with her ties to the local community, positions her perfectly to lead the team both on and off the ice."

A resident of St. Paul, Caruso most recently served as Vice President of Hockey Operations and Governance at the AHL, a position she began in 2019. In her role, she oversaw the off-ice aspects of the AHL's day-to-day operations. This included the complex task of building the league's annual schedule across 32 teams - a total of 1,152 games. Caruso also managed the league's central player registry and handled by-laws, regulations, and player eligibility, while working closely with the Board of Governors.

"It's an exciting time for women's sports, and I thank leadership for trusting me with the opportunity to lead PWHL Minnesota during these crucial formative years for the league," Caruso said. "I can't wait to get started on the journey to defend the Walter Cup in Season Two."

A graduate of Springfield College with a degree in Sport Management, Caruso began her career as an intern for the AHL and quickly progressed to a full-time position as Team Business Services Coordinator later that same year. Throughout her tenure with the league, she steadily advanced through the ranks, assuming the role of Director of Hockey Administration and AHL Central Registry from 2012 to 2015, and Vice President of Hockey Administration from 2015 to 2019.

