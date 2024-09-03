PWHL Toronto Announces Coca-Cola Coliseum as Primary Venue for 2024-25 Season

September 3, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - In preparation for Season 2 of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), PWHL Toronto has announced that Coca-Cola Coliseum will serve as the team's primary home venue for regular-season games throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

PWHL Toronto will call Coca-Cola Coliseum its home after playing in front of sold-out crowds at Mattamy Athletic Centre throughout the league's inaugural season. The team debuted at Coca-Cola Coliseum during the 2024 PWHL Playoffs with a trio of sold-out games that averaged more than 8,500 fans. The arena, located at Exhibition Place in Toronto, is home to the AHL's Toronto Marlies and will also serve as the home court for Toronto's WNBA expansion franchise beginning in 2026.

We areexcited to be calling Coca-Cola Coliseum our home for the upcoming season, said Gina Kingsbury, General Manager of PWHL Toronto. We look forward to creating an atmosphere that will be a unique and special sporting experience unlike anything else inToronto. Our incredible fans sold out this historic venue during our playoff games last season and now we can't wait to see and hear their infectious excitement again when we hit the ice for the 2024-2025 season.

As operators of Coca-Cola Coliseum, and on behalf of the City of Toronto who own the facility, MLSE is very pleased to be able to help PWHL Toronto build on the success of their inaugural season with this move to this energetic and historic venue, said Nick Eaves, Chief Operating Officer at MLSE. We look forward to the team, and its fans, enjoying many incredible nights at Coca-Cola Coliseum this season and supporting the continued growth of the PWHL in any way we can.

The team will return to their inaugural season training facility at Ford Performance Centre, which offers access to practice ice, strength and conditioning areas, private dressing rooms, equipment rooms, and office space, among other amenities. The Centre also serves as the official practice facility for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the Marlies. Additionally, it is the home of the Hockey Hall of Fame D.K. (Doc) Seaman Hockey Resource Centre.

Information regarding Season Ticket Memberships for PWHL Toronto will be communicated soon, with priority access provided to 2024 Season Ticket Members and to fans who have joined the waitlist or subscribed to the team's e-newsletter. Fans can click here to sign up online to receive updates and priority access.

The 2024-25 PWHL regular-season schedule will consist of 30 games per team, including neutral-site games.

