Toronto-Minnesota Playoff Game 5 Start Time Confirmed
May 13, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Toronto Sceptres News Release
Please be advised that Game 5* of the PWHL Playoff semifinal series between the Toronto Sceptres and Minnesota Frost, which previously had a start time listed as TBD, has now been confirmed for:
Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. ET at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
*if necessary
Game 4 is set to take place at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Wed., May 14 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Minnesota leads the best-of-5 series over Toronto 2-1.
Game 4 and Game 5* will be broadcast in Canada on Prime Video and in the Minnesota region on FanDuel Sports Network North. Fans outside of Canada, Czechia and Slovakia can watch the game on the PWHL's YouTube Channel.
