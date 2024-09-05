DC Power Football Club Signs Ethiopia National Team Captain Loza Abera

September 5, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club has announced the signing of striker Loza Abera Geinore, the Ethiopian Women's National Team Captain who came to prominence this past Summer with the USL W League Virginia Marauders FC, pending league and federation approval. Abera's signing marks the first-ever contract for an Ethiopian-born women's soccer player in a first-division United States professional league. To purchase tickets, click HERE. Power FC will play its home opener at Audi Field against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Friday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

"We are pleased to add Loza [Abera] to our ranks for the upcoming season," stated Frédéric Brillant, Head Coach of Power FC. "Along with being an outlet up top, Loza finds the back of the net on a consistent basis. She will be a welcomed addition to our team and will be an asset in the final third."

Club President Jordan Stuart added, "Loza is an extremely talented player who adds creativity and a nose for goal on the attacking end of the field. She has shown great leadership captaining her country and being at the forefront of African football on the world stage. With the DMV being home to hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians, signing the national team captain will go a long way in endearing Power FC with the Ethiopian fan base in the region and beyond."

VIEW POWER FC 2024 SCHEDULE: The 2024/25 USL Super League Fall Schedule Abera, 26, joins Power FC following a stout international career with Ethiopia in which she serves as captain and has tallied 39 goals in 31 appearances since 2015. She most recently signed with the W League side Virginia Marauders FC at the start of 2024 and led the team with nine goals in eight starts. Prior to coming to the USL Super League, the five-foot-five forward had several stints in the Ethiopia Women's Premier League (EWPL) with Hawassa City, Dedebit, and Adama City. Most notably, Abera led CBE SA to four consecutive Ethiopian championships from 2020 to 2024. After six seasons playing in the EWPL, Abera scored over 200 goals and holds the record for most goals in the history of the league.

The inaugural Super League season kicked off on Aug. 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For fans looking to purchase tickets, click HERE.

Loza Abera

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Durame, Ethiopia

Country: Ethiopia

Birthdate: 10/2/1997

Age: 26

Height: 5'5"

