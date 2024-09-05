Spokane Zephyr FC Welcomes Brooklyn FC for Second-Ever Match

September 5, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane Zephyr FC is gearing up for their second match of the USL Super League inaugural season when they host Brooklyn FC on Sunday, Sept. 8 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Zephyr had a two week break since their season opener against Fort Lauderdale United FC that ended in a 1-1 draw. Head Coach Jo Johnson's squad currently sits in fourth in the USL Super League standings with a 0-0-1 record.

Brooklyn FC has yet to debut in the USL Super League. Their inaugural match against Carolina Ascent FC this past weekend was postponed due to the field surface at Maimonides Park being deemed unplayable.

The first match of professional women's soccer in Spokane was a success. In addition to the excitement of the match and a sellout of ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane Mayor Lisa Browndeclared Saturday, Aug. 17, "Women's Soccer Day" and before kick-off, more than 400 female soccer players in the Spokane community joined club President Katie Harnetiaux on the pitch for a special ceremony.

Emina Ekić scored the first goal in Zephyr history off a penalty after being fouled in the box by a Fort Lauderdale defender in the 16th minute. Zephyr held the lead until Fort Lauderdale leveled the score in the 72nd minute when Addie McCain found the back of the net off a cross.

"I was hyped," Ekić said following the inaugural match. "It was a great team build-up, and that just represents what we embody as a team. We are one, and I think everybody is behind that."

The two teams have one thing in common besides playing in the USL Super League inaugural season - they have players who were teammates at the University of Illinois. Brooklyn's Hope Breslin will go head-to-head with Spokane Zephyr defender Katie Murray after the two were key members of the University of Illinois Fighting Illini from 2017-2018.

While Brooklyn FC has not played a match yet, they have made history along with Fort Lauderdale United FC by completing the first club-to-club transfer in the league. Brooklyn acquired Brazilian national team forward Luana Grabias from Fort Lauderdale on Monday, Aug. 28. The forward competed collegiately at Nova Southeastern University and in her senior year led the team in goals (13) and assists (5).

Both teams also have homegrown talent, with six of Brooklyn's players hailing from New York. Spokane's squad has four athletes who hail from Washington, including Makena Carr, Taryn Ries, Jodi Ülkekul and Haley Thomas. In addition, Ülkekul and Sophia Braun starred at Gonzaga University.

This season, Zephyr FC will feature themes around a word that connects with the club's values and brand. The theme will coincide with a fun, educational and/or celebratory sub-theme. In addition, an honoree will be selected by the club to represent the theme word. Sunday's theme is "Tenacious" and the club will be celebrating Hispanic and Latinx/a/oHeritage Night. The theme's honoree is Lidia Hernandez, Dancer & Co-Coordinator Ballet Folklórico de Spokane.

Zephyr will remain at home for their next two matches as they take on Carolina Ascent FC (Sept. 15) and DC Power FC (Sept. 22) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

