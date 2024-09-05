USL Spokane Inks Deal with NonStop Local KHQ/SWX to Broadcast Select Zephyr FC Matches

September 5, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Beginning on Sunday, Spokane-area soccer fans will be able to turn on their televisions to catch live local broadcasts of Spokane Zephyr FC soccer matches.

The deal between NonStop Local KHQ/SWX and USL Spokane will bring nine Zephyr home matches to either KHQ or SWX, KHQ's digital sports channel. Five of those matches will be from the USL Super League fall season, with four coming from the soon-to-be-announced spring slate.

NonStop Local KHQ and SWX already broadcast matches of the men's USL League One team, Spokane Velocity FC. The addition of Zephyr FC to this package brings top-level talent from the new USL Super League - a Division 1 professional women's league - to viewers in Eastern Washington, North Idaho and Western Montana.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Zephyr FC and deliver its broadcasts to our local viewers," said John Fritz, SWX Station Manager. "It's really exciting to have such a high level of women's professional soccer in Spokane and we can't wait to showcase it five times this fall on SWX.

The partnership kicks off Sunday, Sept. 8 with Zephyr's 6 p.m. home match against Brooklyn FC. Other home matches slated for broadcast this fall season include:

Sept. 15 vs. Carolina Ascent FC, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. DC Power FC, 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Lexington Sporting Club, 6 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC, 6 p.m.

The above fall matches will be broadcast on SWX.

"This is enormous for the Inland Empire, with tier 1 professional women's soccer visible directly through our local partners in NonStop Local KHQ/SWX," said Tate Kelly, Vice President of Partnerships for USL Spokane. "This additional viewing opportunity for Spokane Zephyr FC will deliver one of Spokane's most visible sports products locally in addition to the national coverage provided by Peacock.

"The whole team at USL Spokane wishes to extend a special thank you to John Fritz and Jason Ramsey with NonStop Local KHQ/SWX for their commitment to the region's first pro women's sport organization. We are excited to grow together!"

An additional four of Zephyr's seven home matches in the spring will also be broadcast through the partnership. SWX is available free over the air on channel 6.2. Comcast/Xfinity customers in Spokane will find the channel on 112. TDS customers in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene can find it on channel 36, while those in Coeur d'Alene with Spectrum cable can watch channel 1245.

All home and away games are available to view via NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, which is available by subscription.

