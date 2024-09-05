Carolina Ascent FC Signs Defender Addisyn Merrick from Utah Royals FC

September 5, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club announced today the signing of defender Addisyn Merrick from Utah Royals FC, pending league and federation approval. Merrick joins the USL Super League after four seasons in the NWSL.

"Addisyn will be an exciting player for our fans to watch," Head Coach Philip Poole shared. "She brings a unique skillset to the Carolinas. Addie is a really good defender who knows how to build and helps to create chances. She can play multiple positions and will show her experience on and off the field. We are so careful with the kind of people we add to our team - our players have been amazing ambassadors in the community, and I have no doubt Addisyn will fit in with that ethos perfectly."

Merrick was selected in the 2020 NWSL Draft by the North Carolina Courage and made her professional debut later that year. After her first professional season concluded, Merrick was selected by Racing Louisville FC in the 2020 NWSL Expansion Draft. She then went on to play with the Kansas City Current in 2022 and 2023. Prior to the start of the 2024 season, Merrick signed with Utah Royals FC.

"I'm really excited to be joining Carolina Ascent FC," Merrick said. "I think the vision for the future and what they want to do is exciting to see."

At the University of Kansas, Merrick played every match for the Jayhawks during her four-year collegiate career and set a new program record for minutes played. As a senior, Merrick was named the Big 12 Defender of the Year and earned spots on the All-Big 12, All-Region, and All-Tournament teams. Her efforts helped the Jayhawk defender record 12 clean sheets, the second-most in program history.

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE: Carolina Ascent FC hosts Fort Lauderdale United FC on Friday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Visit carolinaascent.com/tickets to lock in your seats.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.