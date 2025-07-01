Carolina Ascent, NWSL's Houston Dash Announce July 20 Friendly

July 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Dash will host Carolina Ascent FC at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 pm CT) on Sunday, July 20 at Houston Sports Park, both teams announced today. The match will be open to Season Ticket Members, and additional information about the match will be shared via email.

"We are really excited to go to Houston to play the Dash," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "Houston's new look has been exciting to watch this season. I'm looking forward to this game against a good team with renewed energy so far this season."

Houston Dash joined the National Women's Soccer League in 2014 as the league's first expansion team. Under the new leadership of first-year head coach Fabrice Gautrat, the club has ushered in a new era-expanding its technical staff and signing 10 new players ahead of the 2025 season. The Dash made history by winning the inaugural NWSL Challenge Cup in 2020 and returned to the playoffs in 2022. With a roster featuring 11 senior internationals, including Yazmeen Ryan, Avery Patterson, and Michelle Alozie, the Dash combine top-tier talent with a renewed vision for success.

This is Carolina Ascent's second friendly scheduled with an NWSL club this July. Carolina Ascent will face Angel City FC on July 26 in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the match are available at HoustonDash.com.







