Comfort and Community: Embassy Suites Lexington Green Joins the Lexington SC Family

Lexington, Ky. -  Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington Green as a  Proud Partner  of the club.

This partnership brings together two community-centered organizations committed to delivering outstanding experiences both on and off the pitch. Through this collaboration, Embassy Suites Lexington Green will enhance the fan and team journey with a blend of hospitality, visibility, and engagement opportunities throughout the 2025 season.

"We're thrilled to welcome Embassy Suites at Lexington Green into the Lexington SC family," said Kim Shelton, CEO of Lexington Sporting Club. "At Lexington SC, we believe in building partnerships that reflect our values of community, excellence, and a passion for bringing people together. Embassy Suites embodies those same principles, and this collaboration will allow us to elevate the experience for our supporters and visiting teams alike."

As a Proud Partner, Embassy Suites will be featured across a variety of fan touchpoints and club communications, including digital, broadcast, and on-site integrations. The partnership also includes select ticketing and hospitality experiences, opportunities to engage with fans through events, and collaborative promotions throughout the year.

"We're kicking off an exciting new chapter with Lexington Sporting Club," said Kobe Johnson, Assistant Director of Sales at Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington Green. "At the Embassy Suites Lexington Green, we believe in creating memorable experiences for every guest-just like LSC does for its fans. This partnership is a perfect match of comfort, class and community spirit, and we're  excited to support a team that brings people together through the love of the game. Whether you're cheering from the stands or relaxing after a big match, Embassy Suites Lexington Green is your home base for all things soccer! Let's go, you Greens."

Lexington Sporting Club competes in both USL Championship and the Gainbridge Super League, with a mission to grow the game and invest in the future of sport in Central Kentucky.

For more on Lexington Sporting Club, visit  www.lexsporting.com. To find your next league or event, head to  www.lexsportandsocial.com.







