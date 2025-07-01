Lexington SC Lands Playmaker Tatiana "Tati" Fung for 2025/26 Campaign

Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is turning up the tempo with the addition of dynamic midfielder Tatiana "Tati" Fung ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

A Southern California native with serious spark, Fung brings a creative and high-energy presence to the Lexington midfield. She starred at UC Irvine during her college career, starting all 48 matches across two seasons, racking up over 3,600 minutes, three goals, and 13 assists. She was a two-time First Team All-Big West selection and helped lead the Anteaters to back-to-back postseason appearances.

Before transferring to Irvine, Fung began her collegiate journey at the University of Texas, making 18 appearances as a freshman. She also earned two United Soccer Coaches Youth All-American honors and spent time in multiple U.S. Youth National Team camps, including the U-15, U-16, and U-17 levels.

After college, Fung signed with Fort Lauderdale United FC for the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season. She made 21 appearances for the club and logged 466 minutes, providing playmaking off the bench and four assists during her rookie campaign.

Now, she brings her speed, vision and versatility to the Bluegrass as Lexington SC continues to build a deep and dynamic roster for its second season in the Gainbridge Super League.

The road to the 2025/26 season begins July 13 as Lexington SC takes on Racing Louisville SC in a preseason battle at Lynn Family Stadium.







