Lexington SC Signs Defender Hannah Sharts for 2025/26 Season

July 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced the signing of defender Hannah Sharts for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

Sharts, a 5-foot-11 native of Newbury Park, California, began her collegiate career at UCLA before transferring to the University of Colorado. During her time with the Buffaloes, she appeared in 78 matches, starting all but two, and served as team captain for three seasons. She recorded nine goals and six assists and earned First Team All-Pac-12, United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America, and CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team honors.

In early 2023, Sharts signed her first professional contract with KuPS in Finland's Kansallinen Liiga. She made an immediate impact, notably scoring a dramatic last-minute header to secure a 2-1 victory in a UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying match against HB Køge.

Lexington SC is excited to add Sharts' leadership, size, and defensive skill to the roster as the club prepares for its second Gainbridge Super League season.

The road to the 2025/26 season begins July 13 as Lexington SC takes on Racing Louisville SC in a preseason battle at Lynn Family Stadium.







