Former BYU All-American Cam Tucker Set to Join Spokane Zephyr FC
July 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC News Release
Cameron Tucker, the newest member of Spokane Zephyr FC, will bring with her a wealth of NWSL and international experience when she comes to Spokane (pending league and federation approval).
Tucker, who was the 2016 Utah high school player of the year, had an illustrious career at BYU, earning All-American honors in 2021, and scoring 43 goals and 31 assists in her five years with the Cougars.
Her professional journey began in late 2021, when she signed with NJ/NY Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League.
After a season and 13 appearances with Gotham FC, she signed with the Houston Dash for the 2023 NWSL season, appearing in 12 matches. The Dash extended her contract for the 2024 season, then traded her to her home state of Utah, where she scored one goal in 9 appearances with the Utah Royals.
She has been in Valencia, Spain this year, after signing in January with Levante UD of Liga F, the country's top tier women's soccer league.
Her skillset and her array of experience made Tucker an important addition to Zephyr FC's roster, said interim head coach Josh McAllister.
"Cam is an incredible addition to the team," McAllister said. "She will bring experience, leadership, and add another attacking threat to our team. From her time at BYU and in the NWSL, Cam has been a dangerous attacking threat everywhere she has been."
For Tucker, 25, Spokane has been a good place to play soccer. Her BYU squad was undefeated in three trips to Luger Field against West Coast Conference rival Gonzaga.
"I'm incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to represent both this club and the city of Spokane," Tucker said. "I really love what this club is all about, and I can't wait to get started and contribute in every way I can."
Spokane Zephyr FC will begin its second season in the Gainbridge Super League in late August, with the home opener set for Sept. 6 at ONE Spokane Stadium against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For schedule and ticket information, visit http://uslspokane.com.
