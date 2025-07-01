Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes Forward Catherine Barry for 2025/26 Season

July 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce the signing of forward Catherine Barry for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

Catherine joins Lexington SC after an outstanding collegiate career at the University of South Carolina, where she became the program's all-time leading scorer. Over five seasons, she showed remarkable consistency and determination, appearing in 101 matches and starting 98, while tallying 51 goals and 27 assists. Her hard work earned her United Soccer Coaches Third-Team All-American honors in both 2023 and 2024, as well as multiple All-SEC recognitions.

In 2024, Catherine made history by setting a new program record with 18 goals in a single season and cemented her place as the Gamecocks' all-time leader in goals, points, and game-winning goals. Following her college career, she took her talents to the professional level, signing with Chicago Stars FC in the National Women's Soccer League. She made her professional debut as a substitute in the season opener against Orlando Pride.

Lexington SC is excited to bring Catherine's skill, passion, and leadership to the team as it gears up for its second season in the Gainbridge Super League. Fans can look forward to seeing her make an impact on and off the pitch.

The road to the 2025/26 season begins July 13 as Lexington SC takes on Racing Louisville FC in a preseason battle at Lynn Family Stadium.







USL Super League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.