Lexington SC Adds Amber Nguyen to 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Roster

July 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Amber Nguyen to our 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League roster, pending league and federation approval.

Nguyen, who hails from Snellville, Georgia, most recently plied her trade for North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League, with whom she signed a short term contract in the spring of 2025 after being invited to preseason as a non-roster trialist.

Prior to turning pro, Nguyen played college soccer at Vanderbilt University. In 2020, she helped the Commodores win their first SEC Championship since 1994. In 2024, Nguyen transferred to the University of Georgia for her fifth year of eligibility. With the Bulldogs, she played in all 21 matches, starting 19 of them. Across her five NCAA campaigns, the midfielder racked up 87 total appearances while providing seven goals and nine assists.

Lexington SC is looking forward to seeing Amber's dynamism and energy on the pitch as it gears up for its second season in the Gainbridge Super League.

The path to the 2025/26 season begins on July 13 as Lexington SC takes on Racing Louisville FC in a preseason battle at Lynn Family Stadium.







