Spokane Zephyr FC Earns a Clean Sheet against Dallas Trinity FC in 3-0 Victory

April 13, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane, WASH. - Spokane Zephyr FC earned a hard-fought 3-0 victory against Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, April 12. Despite a scoreless first half, Zephyr FC brought the heat and energy in the second half to seal the win.

The first goal was punched in by forward Ally Cook from a seamless pass by forward McKenzie Weinert. The goal sparked momentum for Zephyr FC, which continued to create opportunities for more goals thereafter.

Just four minutes later, Zephyr FC struck again. In the 58th minute, a short corner kick was delivered, and defender Julianne Vallerand drove an overhead ball towards the box. Defender Sydney Cummings got behind the ball and volleyed it into the back of the net.

Zephyr FC locked in the win with one more goal in the 84th minute by midfielder Katie Murray. The ball was driven down the line by Alyssa Bourgeois, where Murray was able to finish the play with a goal.

The energy the team brought in the second half was an exciting turn that had fans roaring. Zephyr FC now holds a record of 7-7-7 (W/L/D), while Dallas Trinity FC moves to a record of 10-6-6 (W/L/D).

When asked about the first goal of the match, Ally Cook was pleased to have had the chance to finish such a seamless opportunity.

"For me as a forward, that's like a dream. I love it. Just a cross on the ball, and it's just like, go get it," said Cook. "So, for me, that's what I love. It was nice-we haven't really scored that way, and it's a little switch-up from what we've been doing."

Head coach Jo Johnson reflected on the last five matches and reflected about the team's recent success.

"We just constantly talk about stacking weeks," said Johnson. "We have a four-game series against everyone in the league, and that was our mentality going into it-to win the series, and now we did."

Johnson also praised the team's perseverance, regardless of the score.

"It doesn't matter what's happening-whether we're down a goal, up two, whatever-we're just going to continue to lean into the process and keep rolling."

Sydney Cummings commented on how supportive the team has been of one another's successes on and off the pitch, stating:

"What's been so great this spring is how much we're celebrating each other when we score-you'd never know we were up 3-0 with how we celebrated Katie's goal. That shows how much we're growing as a team."

Katie Murray echoed the sentiment and shared her thoughts on the team's growth throughout the spring.

"It just shows that our team is resilient. In the fall, we were high and low, but in the spring, you can see the growth in composure."

Spokane Zephyr FC will be on the road this next week taking on Lexington SC on Wednesday, April 16 and facing off against Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday, April 19.

The next Zephyr FC home match takes place on Saturday, April 26 at 2 p.m. against Tampa Bay Sun FC.For tickets to this match, please visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/zephyr-fc-tickets/

