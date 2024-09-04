PWHL Montréal Announces Place Bell as Primary Venue for 2024-25 Season

September 4, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - In preparation for Season 2 of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season, PWHL Montréal has announced that Place Bell will serve as the team's primary home venue for regular-season games throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Following overwhelming fan response in its inaugural season, PWHL Montréal will be able to accommodate even more fans this upcoming season at Place Bell. Last season, the team made six appearances at the Laval, QC, complex that is also home to the AHL's Laval Rocket. Three of the team's games at Place Bell were played before capacity crowds of 10,172, including the longest playoff game in league history - decided in triple overtime on May 11.

"We are extremely happy to be able to accommodate our growing number of fans and to give them even more opportunities to come support our players. This precious collaboration with the Groupe CH will allow us to create new magical moments with our fans," said PWHL Montréal General Manager Daničle Sauvageau. "We are able to take advantage of the best of both worlds, as the team will continue to train in a high performance sports centre at Centre 21.02 on a daily basis."

"We are ecstatic to welcome the PWHL back to Place Bell for a full season following their immensely successful debut last year," said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. "Over the course of hosting multiple record-setting PWHL Montreal games in our venues in 2024, we saw crowds create an electric atmosphere, once again demonstrating the strength of this hockey market. We are thrilled to have the PWHL call Place Bell 'home.'"

PWHL Montréal will continue its training at Verdun Auditorium, which features a two-pad sports complex and houses Centre 21.02, the first and only recognized High Performance Hockey Centre for women athletes in Canada.

Information regarding Season Ticket Memberships for PWHL Montréal will be communicated soon, with priority access provided to 2024 Season Ticket Members and to fans who have joined the waitlist or subscribed to the team's e-newsletter. Fans can click here to sign up online to receive updates and priority access.

The 2024-25 PWHL regular-season schedule will consist of 30 games per team, including neutral-site games.

