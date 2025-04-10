Ann-Renée Desbiens Activated from LTIR

April 10, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Montreal Victoire News Release


MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Thursday that the club has activated goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens from the long term-injured reserve (LTIR).

Last week, the 31-year-old was placed on LTIR retroactively to March 18 when she sustained a lower-body injury in a game against the Boston Fleet.

Desbiens, who is representing Canada at the IIHF World Championship, still leads all PWHL goaltenders in all three main categories with 13 wins, a 1.85 goals against average, along with a .932 save percentage. Goaltender Tricia Deguire will remain with the team for the duration of the international break.

