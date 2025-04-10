Ann-Renée Desbiens Activated from LTIR
April 10, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Montreal Victoire News Release
MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Thursday that the club has activated goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens from the long term-injured reserve (LTIR).
Last week, the 31-year-old was placed on LTIR retroactively to March 18 when she sustained a lower-body injury in a game against the Boston Fleet.
Desbiens, who is representing Canada at the IIHF World Championship, still leads all PWHL goaltenders in all three main categories with 13 wins, a 1.85 goals against average, along with a .932 save percentage. Goaltender Tricia Deguire will remain with the team for the duration of the international break.
• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025
- Ann-Renée Desbiens Activated from LTIR - Montreal Victoire
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Victoire Stories
- Ann-Renée Desbiens Activated from LTIR
- Montréal Victoire Announce Confirmed Start Time for April 28 Game
- Schroeder's Shutout Leads New York to 1-0 Victory over Montreal
- Montréal Victoire place Ann-Renée Desbiens on LTIR, sign Tricia Deguire
- Stacey's Four-Point Performance Clinches Playoff Spot For MontrÉal In 4-1 Win Over Minnesota