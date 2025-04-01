Schroeder's Shutout Leads New York to 1-0 Victory over Montreal

April 1, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







LAVAL, QC - Corinne Schroeder recorded her league-leading third shutout of the season, backstopping the New York Sirens to a 1-0 win over the Montréal Victoire on Tuesday night at Place Bell. At the other end of the ice, Victoire goaltender Elaine Chuli recorded 30 saves on 31 shots, keeping her team in the contest throughout. The only goal of the game came at 19:48 of the first period when Jade Downie-Landry, off a faceoff win from Gabby Rosenthal, walked across the high slot and fired a top-shelf shot past Chuli. The goal came just three seconds after Montréal had successfully killed off a five-minute penalty. With the win, the Sirens avoid the threat of elimination from postseason contention before the PWHL's international break and sit just three points behind fifth-place Ottawa ahead of the Charge's Wednesday night battle in Boston. Montréal remains atop the league standings with a three-point lead over Toronto with three games remaining, having already clinched a playoff spot.

QUOTES

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo on the team's collective performance: "It was a good effort by our group. Montréal came out of the gates pretty hot, but we were able to kind of weather those first five or six minutes. Things didn't go our way in the first period, a five-minute power play didn't go our way. I thought we responded to everything really well and stuck with our game. We got better as we went along, and I really liked how our D-core played tonight. It was really tough. I thought we did a nice job of trying to stop [Poulin's] line over there and that a collective effort."

New York Forward Sarah Fillier on heading into the International Break and shifting focus to Team Canada and the World Championship: "I feel like I have a lot of experience playing at school and then having to leave for three weeks for Worlds, so, nothing new there and just trying to stay present. This game tonight was huge for us because we needed this win to be in a good spot going into the break for playoffs. So, nothing really changes, but it's exciting to head off to Czechia here tomorrow."

Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie: "There's lots of positives from today. Chuli was amazing. Our penalty kill was great. Our power play had good looks. I thought we gave away the second period. So, we basically wasted 20 minutes of the game. And we talked about it a lot. When you play for Montréal, you're expected to know to play within the structure. And we gave up on our structure in the second period. And once we got back to that, I felt like the tides were kind of pushing in our favour a little bit more. It's all a part of it. It's a part of learning how to push through in moments where the puck is just not rolling across that line for you."

Montréal defender Erin Ambrose on Elaine Chuli's play: "Obviously, Chuli kept us in it, and she's been doing an unbelievable job since Anne [Desbiens] went down-- even before that. But the big saves after big saves that Chuli's making, that's what a goalie needs to do, and she's been doing that for us. And she gave us a chance to be in that game."

NOTABLES

Corinne Schroeder earned her third shutout of the season, taking the league lead in the category and tying the regular-season record set by Kristen Campbell during the PWHL's inaugural season. This is the second time this season Schroeder has won a 1-0 game, with her first coming in an overtime win against Toronto on Jan. 12.

Schroeder climbed into fourth in the PWHL with a .914 save percentage and became the fifth goaltender in league history to surpass 2,000 regular season minutes played.

This was the second regular season game in PWHL history to end 1-0 following Ottawa's victory over Minnesota on Jan. 21.

New York has now won all six games in which they have led after two periods.

The Sirens picked up their fifth win in their 12th one-goal decision of the season. The Victoire lead the league with 15 one-goal results and have won 10 of them.

Montréal tied their season-low with 16 shots on goal, a mark they also recorded in a 3-1 loss on Feb. 22 against Ottawa, and one game following a 17-shot output in Minnesota.

The Victoire have now been shut out twice in 14 games on home ice which is tied with Minnesota for the most in the league this season.

Jade Downie-Landry scored her fourth goal of the season-- and second consecutive game-winning goal. The Québec native has now tallied twice in her home province and has scored three of her four goals in her past two games.

Gabby Rosenthal notched her third helper and fourth point of the season. The rookie forward has recorded two of her four points in her last three games played.

Sarah Fillier led the game in shots with five, while Laura Stacey and Marie-Philip Poulin collected three shots, the most for Montréal.

With three shots tonight, Stacey tied the PWHL record for most shots in a single season (101), set by Natalie Spooner during the inaugural season. Both players reached the mark in 24 games.

Fillier was held without a point for the first time in five games against the Victoire.

Abby Roque (61.9%) and Poulin (50%) both won 13 faceoffs tonight. They are 1-2 in faceoff win percentage this season among centers with at least 25 draws with Roque at 62.2% and Poulin at 61.4%.

Ella Shelton surpassed 28 minutes of ice-time for the third time this season and second-straight game, logging a game-high 28:22.

Kati Tabin was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for an illegal check to the head at 14:45 of the first period. The incident was reported by the referee and reviewed by the on-ice officials in consultation with the PWHL Central Situation Room.

SCORESHEET RECAP

New York 1 0 0 - 1

Montréal 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, New York, Downie-Landry 4 (Rosenthal), 19:48. Penalties-Tabin Mtl (major - check to the head, game misconduct), 14:45.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Degeorge Mtl (tripping), 1:04; Fillier Ny (roughing), 8:26; Keopple Mtl (roughing), 8:26; Barnes Mtl (holding), 10:18; Roque Ny (holding), 11:16; Simpson Ny (holding), 18:43.

Shots on Goal-New York 10-15-6-31. Montréal 4-5-7-16.

Power Play Opportunities-New York 0 / 3; Montréal 0 / 2.

Goalies-New York, Schroeder 9-8-1-1 (16 shots-16 saves). Montréal, Chuli 4-5-0-1 (31 shots-30 saves).

A-8,798

THREE STARS

1. Jade Downie-Landry (NY) 1G

2. Elaine Chuli (MTL) 30/31 SV

3. Corinne Schroeder (NY) 16/16 SV

STANDINGS

Montréal (11-6-3-7) - 48 PTS - 1st Place

New York (7-4-4-12) - 33 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

New York: Saturday, April 26 at Minnesota (Time TBA)

Montréal: Saturday, April 26 at Ottawa (Time TBA)

