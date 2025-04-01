Eighteen PWHL Players Named to International Rosters for Women's Worlds

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Eighteen players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) have been named to international rosters for the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship in České Budějovice, Czechia, from April 9-20.

The group of 18 international players from the PWHL will represent Czechia (9), Finland (3), Germany (2), Sweden (3) and Switzerland (1). Combined with the 23 PWHL players previously named to Team Canada and the 16 PWHL players on Team USA, the league will have 57 players competing for seven different countries at Women's Worlds.

All six PWHL teams have international players named to World Championship rosters. The Boston Fleet lead the way with five players, followed by the Ottawa Charge with four, the Montréal Victoire and Toronto Sceptres each with three, the Minnesota Frost with two, and the New York Sirens with one. The list includes three goaltenders, five defenders and 10 forwards.

Czechia: G - Klára Peslarová (BOS), D - Dominika Lásková (MTL), Daniela Pejšová (BOS), Aneta Tejralová (OTT), F - Klára Hymlárová (MIN), Denisa Křížová (MIN), Kateřina Mrázová (OTT), Noemi Neubauerová (TOR), Tereza Vanišová (OTT).

Finland: D - Ronja Savolainen (OTT), F - Susanna Tapani (BOS), Noora Tulus (NY).

Germany: G - Sandra Abstreiter (MTL), F - Laura Kluge (TOR).

Sweden: G - Emma Söderberg (BOS), D - Anna Kjellbin (TOR), F - Lina Ljungblom (MTL).

Switzerland: F - Alina Müller (BOS).

All 18 players have World Championship experience in the top division, led by Tapani, a six-time medalist (one silver, five bronze) in nine previous events, including bronze at last year's tournament in Utica. Ottawa's Carla MacLeod will serve as Head Coach for the host nation, Czechia.

The 2024-25 PWHL regular-season schedule continues with games through Apr. 2 before pausing for the World Championship, with the season resuming on Apr. 26.

