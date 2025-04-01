PWHL Weekly Notebook

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - A closer look at highlights on and off the ice from around the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) with just 11 games remaining in the schedule and two before the international break.

PWHL PLAYOFF PICTURE

Montréal (11-6-3-6, 48 points) became the first team to officially punch their ticket to the PWHL Playoffs and remain atop the standings with four games left on their schedule. The Victoire can secure one of the top two seeds by earning at least one more point than third-place Boston (8-6-4-8, 40 points) before the break. Toronto (12-2-5-8, 45 points) is in second place with three games remaining, with the Sceptres able to clinch a playoff berth if Boston beats Ottawa, or if the Charge beat the Fleet in a shootout on Wednesday. Minnesota (8-5-4-10, 38 points) currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot with three games remaining. Ottawa (10-1-4-11, 36 points) enters the week in fifth place with four games left to play, followed by New York (6-4-4-12, 30 points) in sixth place with four games remaining. New York needs a win in tonight's game to avoid the risk of being eliminated from playoff contention before the international break. A Montréal win in regulation, combined with a single point by Ottawa against Boston, would officially eliminate New York. A Victoire win in overtime/shootout, combined with a Charge win in regulation over the Fleet, would also eliminate the Sirens. Click here for full PWHL standings and here for the tiebreaking procedures.

TAKEOVER TOUR© WRAPS UP IN ST. LOUIS

The PWHL Takeover Tour© made its ninth and final stop of the season on Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis where Ottawa beat Boston before a crowd of 8,578, setting an attendance record for professional women's hockey in Missouri. Both Ottawa and Boston held open practices and signed autographs for fans in the days leading up to the big game. Also prior to Saturday's game, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations, Amy Scheer, participated in a Women in Sports panel with members of the St. Louis sports scene, including Olympian Alex Cavallini, who performed the game's ceremonial puck drop. The tour welcomed a total of 123,061 fans across all nine stops. Click here for more about the PWHL Takeover Tour©.

ATTENDANCE TRACKER

In addition to the PWHL Takeover Tour©, attendance highlights last week included Boston's second of two sold-out games at Agganis Arena on Wednesday with a crowd of 6,028 and Minnesota's season-high crowd of 9,536 on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center. PWHL attendance through 79 games of the regular season now stands at 580,962 - an average of 7,354 per game.

THIRD PERIOD COMEBACKS

Three of last week's five games saw teams deliver third period comebacks in regulation. On Tuesday, New York set a PWHL record for most goals in a single period with six in the final frame to erase a 3-0 deficit and win 6-3 over Ottawa. Then on Wednesday, Toronto scored four goals in a single period for the first time in team history to overcome a 1-0 third period deficit and beat Boston 4-2. Finally, on Saturday in St. Louis, the Charge scored twice in the final four minutes of the third period to beat the Fleet 2-1. The season has just two other third period comebacks resulting in regulation wins when a team was leading after 40 minutes, including Boston over Minnesota, 4-2 on Feb. 16 after trailing 2-1, and Ottawa over Toronto, 3-2 on Dec. 3 after trailing 2-1. Montréal has won 11 of 12 games when leading after two periods, with their only loss coming in a shootout. New York has won all five games in which they have led after two periods. Click here for the PWHL schedule and scores.

FASTEST TWO GOALS IN PWHL HISTORY

Two of last week's games also featured two new records for the fastest two goals scored in PWHL history. Ottawa's Tereza Vanišová set the new individual benchmark, scoring both of her team's third period goals on Saturday in a span of 32 seconds. Then on Sunday, Minnesota's Taylor Heise (1:01) and Britta Curl-Salemme (1:43) scored the fastest two goals by a team to open a game. Both goals count among the league's six goals scored this season in a game's opening two minutes.

FOUR POINTS FOR STACEY

Montréal's Laura Stacey became just the fifth player in PWHL history, and fourth this season, to record a four-point performance when she scored two goals and two assists last Wednesday against Minnesota. Her four points matches Boston's Hilary Knight (3G, 1A) on Mar. 5, Toronto's Hannah Miller (2G, 2A) on Feb. 19, Minnesota's Claire Thompson (1G, 3A) on Dec. 19, and teammate Erin Ambrose (4A) on Apr. 18, 2024, last season.

MCQUIGGE'S POINT STREAK

Minnesota rookie Brooke McQuigge recorded two assists on Sunday to extend her point streak to six games (2G, 5A). She becomes the first-ever player from Minnesota to reach the mark and is one game shy of tying New York's Alex Carpenter (5G, 5A from Dec. 1 to Jan. 4) for the longest point streak in PWHL history at seven games. Four other players have produced six-game point streaks this season, including twice by Sirens rookie Sarah Fillier (1G, 5A from Jan. 12 to Feb. 2, and 5G, 3A from Feb. 19 to Mar. 16), Toronto's Renata Fast (1G, 5A from Nov. 30 to Dec. 27), Ottawa's Emily Clark (4G, 6A from Feb. 1 to 26), and Stacey (4G, 5A from Feb. 22 to Mar. 8).

GOSLING TO REPLACE MILLER ON TEAM CANADA

Hockey Canada announced on Monday that Sceptres rookie forward Julia Gosling has been added to Canada's National Women's Team and will compete in her second straight World Championship later this month in Czechia. Her Toronto teammate, Hannah Miller, who was among Canada's initial roster selections, has been deemed ineligible by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). The IIHF stipulates a two-year timeline from when Miller last played overseas in order for her to be eligible to play for Canada. Click here for more.

NURSE AND SPOONER JOIN 'TOP CHEF' JUDGES

Sceptres forwards Sarah Nurse and Natalie Spooner appeared on the most recent episode of Top Chef Season 22 where they joined host Kristen Kish to introduce a hockey-themed elimination challenge that required the chefs to make "a dish best served cold." The players also joined the judging panel that included Top Chef Master Lynn Crawford, and Hunter Lewis, editor-in chief of Food & Wine magazine. Click here for more.

COHEN NAMED TO SBJ FORTY UNDER 40

PWHL Advisory Board member Royce Cohen has been recognized by Sports Business Journal among a list of 40 executives demonstrating achievement and innovation in their careers, all before the age of 40. Cohen will be featured with the other 2025 honorees in the June 16 issue of SBJ and formally recognized at SBJ's annual Forty Under 40 gala on Nov. 21 at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. Click here for more.

GRANATO NOMINATED FOR USOPC HALL OF FAME

Cammi Granato, one of the first women inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010, is among 15 Olympians who are up for induction into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2025. Granato, who won Olympic gold in 1998 and silver in 2002, is the only women's hockey player among this year's nominees. Public voting is underway until Apr. 14, here.

LEAGUE LEADERS

As the PWHL scoring race heats up, the bar has been raised for the league's single season points record. Knight (15G, 13A) became the first player to reach 28 points in a PWHL season, reaching the mark in her 25th game, to surpass Spooner (20G, 7A), the league's reigning MVP, who had 27 points in 24 games during the inaugural season. Fillier (12G, 15A) has 27 points in 26 games and set a new standard for rookie goals in a season, surpassing Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle, who scored 11 times in 24 games as part of her Rookie of the Year campaign. Toronto's Daryl Watts (11G, 15A) ranks third in scoring with 26 points in 27 games, followed by Miller (10G, 14A) with 24 points in 26 games. Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin ranks fifth with 23 points in 26 games, including a league-high 17 goals. Fast (6G, 15A) leads all defenders in scoring with 21 points in 27 games. In goal, Montréal's Ann-Renée Desbiens, who was recently placed on LTIR, continues to lead the league in wins (13), goals-against-average (1.85) and save percentage (.932). Click to see PWHL stats.

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

There are just two games this week before the league schedule pauses for the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship. Both are Pride Unity Games presented by e.l.f., including tonight when the Victoire host the Sirens at Place Bell, and tomorrow when the Fleet host the Charge at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. The PWHL schedule resumes on Apr. 26 when all six teams will have three remaining games.

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

7 p.m. ET - New York Sirens at Montréal Victoire (Place Bell)

Prime Video (Canada), MSGSNHD/Z1

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

7 p.m. ET - Ottawa Charge at Boston Fleet (Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell)

NESN+, TSN 5

All PWHL games will be streamed on the league's YouTube Channel and at thepwhl.com, and are available to watch worldwide outside of Canada, and in Czechia and Slovakia where games are available via Nova Sport.

