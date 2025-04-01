Fleet Sign Dempsey to Standard Player Agreement

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have announced that forward Jillian Dempsey has returned to the team's active roster, signing a full Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

Dempsey previously signed a full SPA with the Fleet on Feb. 21, playing in eight games and recording two assists, before being placed back on the team's Reserve List on Mar. 14. The 34-year-old from Winthrop, MA, recorded the first 2-point game in her PWHL career on Mar. 8 with assists on both of Boston's goals against the Montréal Victoire during the team's first game at Agganis Arena.

Last season, Dempsey was selected by Montréal in the eleventh round (66th overall) of the inaugural PWHL Draft. She played in all 24 regular season games and three playoff games with Montréal, earning a total of four points (1G, 3A). Prior to the PWHL, the Harvard University graduate won three Isobel Cup titles and finished as the PHF's all-time leading scorer with 146 points in 142 career games, all with the Boston Pride.

In a corresponding roster move, the Fleet have returned forward Kelly Babstock to the team's Reserve Player list.

Next up for the Fleet is Pride Night at the Tsongas Center on Wednesday, Apr. 2 at 7 p.m. ET against the Ottawa Charge in the final game before the league schedule pauses for the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship.

