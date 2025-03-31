Montréal Victoire place Ann-Renée Desbiens on LTIR, sign Tricia Deguire

March 31, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced that the club has placed goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens on the long term-injured reserve (LTIR), retroactive to March 18 when she sustained a lower-body injury.

The 30-year-old goaltender left the game against the Boston Fleet during the second period.

"The results from the medical exams following her injury are encouraging, and we expect her to return in the near future. This type of injury will require a weekly, if not daily follow ups," declared Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

The Victoire also announced the signing of goaltender Tricia Deguire to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement. The 27-year-old from Sherbrooke, QC, is a former McGill Martlet who played one professional season with the PHF's Montréal Force in 2022-23. Deguire took part in the Victoire training camp in November.

Per the league's CBA with the PWHLPA, teams are permitted to fill the position of goaltender following the roster freeze date.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.