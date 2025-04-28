Montréal Victoire Sign Defender Catherine Daoust

April 28, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Monday that the club has signed defender Catherine Daoust to a 10-day Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement. Daoust began the current season on the Victoire's Reserve Player list, after playing in all 24 games for Montréal during the inaugural season, during which the 30-year-old scored a goal and added an assist.

The native of L'Île-Bizard, QC played one game with the Victoire this season, when she suited up against the Boston Fleet on January 5, in Seattle. Montréal defender Erin Ambrose will miss tonight's game as she has returned to her hometown for personal reasons, while defender Katin Tabin will be missing will be missing her second game of a two-game suspension.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.