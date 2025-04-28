PWHL Announces Championship Ring Designer Paris Jewellers Canada

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced today a multi-year partnership with Canadian fine jewelry brand Paris Jewellers Canada, as the designer behind the league's inaugural championship rings commemorating Minnesota's historic Walter Cup title.

"This group will always carry the honor of being the first team in PWHL history to win the Walter Cup, and now we will forever have these special championship rings that encapsulate the journey to the top," says Minnesota captain Kendall Coyne Schofield.

The inaugural ring, designed in collaboration with the PWHL and the championship team, Minnesota, is made of sterling silver and features the Walter Cup in the center surrounded by 18 purple amethyst gemstones and set within a halo of 74 genuine diamonds. The gemstones represent resilience, growth, and evolution, and are symbolic of the team's colour and the number of wins the team had throughout the regular season and playoffs. The diamonds around the sides of the ring commemorate the number of goals the team scored during the entire first season.

The inside of the ring includes an inscription of the team's motivational words "WIN ONE GAME" along with the championship game's date of May 29, 2024, and final score of 3 - 0. All rings are personally inscribed with a player's respective last name and number.

"As a female business owner, and a proud mom of two girls that play hockey, being entrusted to design the PWHL championship rings is not just an honour, it's a reflection of the empowerment of women," states Chau Lui, Co-owner of Paris Jewellers Canada. "Paris Jewellers Canada is dedicated to highlighting the achievements of women and individuals from all walks of life with jewelry to carry forward. The PWHL's positive impact on youth and future generations of athletes is no exception, which makes this collaboration all the more remarkable and special for us as a company."

The rings were formally presented to championship members of Minnesota in a private ceremony held on Sunday, April 27.

"Paris Jewellers Canada did an outstanding job capturing the spirit and significance of the league's inaugural champions by designing a ring that is distinctive to the PWHL and Minnesota, and that our players and staff will cherish," states Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "Winning a championship is the pinnacle in sports and these rings not only celebrate a landmark moment but are the culmination of a long journey and the beginning of a new era in women's sports."

"The PWHL is inspiring young girls to dream bigger, and showing them their dreams belong not just on the ice, but everywhere." Continues Lui.

The 2024-25 PWHL Playoffs commence the week of May 5 when a Season 2 champion will be crowned. The ring design process will begin with the championship team soon thereafter.

