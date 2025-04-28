Bell, Schroeder, Peslarová Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada

April 28, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Ottawa Charge defender Ashton Bell, New York Sirens goaltender Corinne Schroeder and Boston Fleet goaltender Klára Peslarová have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 3 Stars of the Week presented by Shark Beauty Canada following games from April 21-27.

FIRST STAR - ASHTON BELL, D, OTTAWA CHARGE

After scoring just once in her first 24 games of the season, Bell scored twice - including the shorthanded, "jailbreak" game-winner - in Saturday's 3-2 home triumph over Montréal. Bell's first career game-winning goal freed Shiann Darkangelo from the penalty box and delighted the crowd of 8,576, the largest crowd at TD Place in team history. Bell had provided a 1-0 lead at 10:38 of the first period with her first goal since Dec. 6 (also against Montréal) as the Charge opened the scoring for the 18th time this season - tops in the PWHL. She finished the contest with her first multi-point performance of the season, and her first since the opening game of the PWHL's inaugural campaign. Bell's four shots on goal Saturday also were a season high, one short of her career-best five against Minnesota on April 20,2024, as the Charge extended their winning streak to three games and matched the season-best streak they mounted from Dec. 29-Jan. 7.

SECOND STAR - CORINNE SCHROEDER, G, NEW YORK SIRENS

Schroeder made PWHL history Sunday in the Sirens' 2-0 victory over the Frost at Xcel Energy Center. Notching a second consecutive shutout for the second time this season, she became the first goaltender to record four in a campaign - surpassing the three Toronto's Kristen Campbell compiled during the inaugural campaign. Schroeder made 33 saves in the contest, the most in a shutout this season, and extended her scoreless streak to 128:33. Schroeder, receiving 3 Stars recognition for the fourth time in 2024-25, also has the longest shutout streak at 178 minutes, 16 seconds, which she set from Dec. 29 - Jan. 15. She helped the Sirens survive a first period in which Minnesota outshot New York 17-6 and didn't have a lead to protect until Taylor Girard scored her first goal of the season at 11:07 of the second period. The game stayed at 1-0 until Paetyn Levis slid her seventh shot of the game into the empty Minnesota net with eight seconds remaining in regulation. In the contest, Schroeder raised her career save total to 1,005, becoming the third PWHL netminder to reach 1,000 or more.

THIRD STAR - KLÁRA PESLAROVÁ, G, BOSTON FLEET

On Saturday, in only her second appearance of the season and her first since a relief stint on Feb. 16, Peslarová contributed a 29-save performance to the Fleet's 3-0 triumph over visiting Toronto and became the third PWHL goaltender ever to earn a shutout in her first career start. She joined Schroeder and Minnesota's Maddie Rooney, who recorded that achievement during the inaugural season. Peslarová has not allowed a goal in her PWHL career, which spans five full periods of action. In her Feb. 16 debut, Peslarová played the final 40 minutes against Minnesota and turned aside all 15 shots faced in Boston's 4-2 comeback victory. Sunday against Toronto, she had the luxury of the lead just 2:35 into the contest, when Lexie Adzija scored on Boston's first shot of the contest. The goal was the 10th score Toronto has permitted in the first five minutes of play this season, by far the most in the league, and helped the Fleet snap a string of three regulation losses to pull within two points of the second-place Sceptres entering the final week of the regular season.

The '3 Stars of the Week' are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' Standings

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 90 Points

Laura Stacey (MTL) = 80 Points

Hilary Knight (BOS) = 70 Points

Corinne Schroeder (NY) = 60 Points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 50 Points

Gabbie Hughes (OTT) = 50 Points

Hannah Miller (TOR) = 50 Points

Tereza Vanišová (OTT) = 50 Points

Kristen Campbell (TOR) = 40 Points

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Susanna Tapani (BOS) = 40 Points

Erin Ambrose (MTL) = 30 Points

Ashton Bell (OTT) = 30 Points

Emily Clark (OTT) = 30 Points

Shiann Darkangelo (OTT) = 30 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

Alina Müller (BOS) = 30 Points

Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 Points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 20 Points

Renata Fast (TOR) = 20 Points

Megan Keller (BOS) = 20 Points

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 Points

Gwyneth Philips (OTT) = 20 Points

Abby Roque = 20 Points

Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) = 10 Points

Taylor Heise (MIN) = 10 Points

Sophie Jaques (MIN) = 10 Points

Sidney Morin (BOS) = 10 Points

Klára Peslarová (BOS) = 10 Points

Maddie Rooney (MIN) = 10 Points

Kati Tabin (MTL) = 10 Points

Daryl Watts (TOR) = 10 Points

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.