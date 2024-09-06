Arena Football is Back

September 6, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - Arena Football is Back! Commissioner Jeff Fisher and the Arena Football team owners are excited to announce that Arena Football will return for the 2025 season.

The teams of Arena Football One are excited to welcome new organizations to the field for the 2025 season. The founding members of AF1 will also welcome a number of expansion teams in emerging markets in the coming days.

Commissioner Fisher said, "I got both feet in this, and I am 100% ready to go. This league has a great group of people who are going to make amazing things happen on and off the field."

All teams are committed to the 2025 season and are enthusiastic about the leadership of Commissioner Jeff Fisher and CEO Jerry Kurz.

Orlando Predators Owner John Cheney said, "This gives our organizations the opportunity to take control of our destinies and deliver the quality product on the field our fans expect and deserve. We are excited to grow the game of Arena Football in Orlando and internationally."

Billings Outlaws Owner Steve Titus said, "I've never been as excited for professional spring football as I have been right now. We look forward to doing what it takes to deliver another championship trophy to the Billings fans."

Washington Wolfpack Co-Owner Kelly Fahey said, "The Wolfpack are honored to be part of an exciting New Era in Arena Football. We are proud to be in the trenches with incredible ownership groups whose teams are battle-tested both on and off the field. Long live Arena Football!"

As Arena Football One begins to ramp up operations for the 2025 season, there will be continued announcements in the coming days and weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.