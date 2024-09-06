Albany Firebirds Join New League

September 6, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Albany Firebirds News Release







Albany, NY - September 4th, 2024. The Albany Firebirds professional arena football team is proud to announce their move to a brand-new league for the 2025 season. Starting in the spring of 2025, the Albany Firebirds will play in Arena Football One (AF1) at the MVP Arena in downtown Albany, NY. AF1 will feature the same high-intensity, fast- paced, and electrifying action that Firebirds fans love, but with an all-new look and feel that all fans will enjoy.

"In our continued efforts to do what's best for Albany Firebirds fans, we're proud to be a pioneering member of AF1. This is just the tip of the iceberg, so make sure you're following @FirebirdsAF1 on all your social media platforms so you don't miss a thing!" said Jeff Levack, President of the Albany Firebirds.

As the 2024 off-season is in full swing, the team is focused on building a roster and strategy that will compete at the highest level. Fans can look forward to witnessing the Firebirds face off against some of the most iconic opponents in the arena football world, all within the exciting and dynamic environment that AF1 promises to create.

This past season, the Albany Firebirds played in the Arena Football League, dominating the regular season with a record of 7-2 and eventually making it to ArenaBowl XXXXIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Unfortunately, after a hard-fought battle, the Firebirds were defeated by the Outlaws with a final score of 46-41.

Don't miss any of the Firebirds' action! Follow the Albany Firebirds on our brand-new social media handles @FirebirdsAF1. Stay up to date and learn more about the new league by following AF1 on all social platforms @AF1Football.

