Atlanta United Parts Ways with Vice President, Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra

September 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has parted ways with Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra effective immediately. President and CEO Garth Lagerwey will assume Bocanegra's duties on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2024 season.

"We are deeply appreciative of Carlos's dedication and success over the last nine years with Atlanta United. However, I believe it's time for our club to move in a new direction," Lagerwey said. "While we will continue to fight for a playoff spot down the final stretch of the season, this gives us a clean slate and a runway to properly assess all vacancies in our sporting operation ahead of what will be an extremely important offseason for our club."

Bocanegra originally joined the club as technical director in 2015 and oversaw roster construction since the inaugural season. During the club's historic 2017 season, in which it became just the second expansion team to reach MLS Cup Playoffs on its debut since 1999, Bocanegra assembled a team that, at the time, finished tied for fifth all-time in goals scored in a single-season (70) and fourth all-time in goal differential (+30). Bocanegra was then promoted to Vice President in October of 2017 and the club followed its historic expansion season by winning MLS Cup in 2018 and finishing with 69 points - at the time, the second most in MLS history.

Over Bocanegra's seven-plus seasons in charge, the club won three trophies, including 2018 MLS Cup, 2019 Campeones Cup and 2019 U.S. Open Cup. In addition, five different players were named to MLS Best XI nine different times - the most of any club since 2017. Also, during Bocanegra's time, the club had three players win MLS Newcomer of the Year, two players win MLS Young Player of the Year (formerly MLS Rookie of the Year) and one player, Josef Martinez, win the Landon Donovan MVP award.

The club is currently conducting its search to fill the head coach vacancy; however, there is no timetable for filling that role. The search for the club's next Technical Director will begin immediately.

Statement from Atlanta United Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank

"I want to personally thank Carlos for his many contributions to the success of Atlanta United on and off the pitch. He was here from the beginning and deserves much credit for our MLS Championship; other trophies we've won over the last nine years; and the way our team captured the heart of this city even before we launched in 2017. Several dynamic players signed by Carlos have been foundational to our success, including some who have moved on to opportunities in elite leagues and clubs across the world. I will always have great affection for Carlos and his beautiful family, and deep gratitude for the passion and dedication he brought to our club over the years. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.