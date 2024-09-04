Sporting KC Transfers Kayden Pierre to Genk

September 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has transferred defender Kayden Pierre to Racing Genk in the top-flight Belgian Pro League for an undisclosed fee. As part of the deal, Sporting will also receive a sell-on fee for any future transfer of the player from Genk.

Pierre, a 21-year-old right back who developed in the Sporting Kansas City Academy, has made 34 appearances for Sporting in all competitions since signing as a Homegrown Player in 2021. He also played for 42 matches for Sporting KC II from 2020-2024.

A native of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Pierre joined the Sporting KC Academy in 2018 and represented the club at the U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels before earning his professional debut with Sporting KC II in September 2020. After a successful preseason spell with the first team in early 2021, he reached the MLS ranks as a Homegrown Player in May of that year.

Pierre earned his MLS debut in 2022, the same season he helped Sporting reach the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The 2024 campaign has seen Pierre make nine starts in all competitions and tally an assist in Sporting's 2-0 home win over Austin FC on June 29.

Pierre will venture to Europe to join a Genk outfit that has claimed four Belgian Pro League titles, most recently winning the championship in 2018-19 and reaching the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2019-20. The club also won its fifth Belgian Cup in 2021.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) transfers defender Kayden Pierre to Racing Genk (Belgian Pro League).

