'Caps Continue to Defy Expectations With Clutch Win in Panama

September 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PENONOMÉ, PANAMA - The young 'Caps continue to defy expectations, and the experienced additions are coming up clutch.

On Wednesday, it was the second victory of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup for the Whitecaps FC League1 BC women's team, and the first in the group stage, with a 1-0 road win over Panamian side Santa Fé FC at Universidad Latina.

The result moved the 'Caps into a tie for first place in Group B, prior to the match between Portland Thorns and Club América Femenil. They now turn their attention to two highly anticipated home matches at BC Place against National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) teams. First up, they will host San Diego Wave on Tuesday, October 1. Then, three-time NWSL champions Portland Thorns come to town on Tuesday, October 15.

Head coach Katie Collar made three changes to the lineup that started against Club América Femenil in Mexico on August 22. Mya Archibald, Jeneva Hernandez Gray, and Jamie Perrault, who came on as a subtitute in the previous match, all departed to represent Canada at the 2024 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia. In stepped the experienced Brianne Reed to captain the side from the backline, Josie Longhurst in midfield, and Kaylee Hunter up top.

After a cagey first 30 minutes with both teams feeling the game out, the 'Caps finally opened the scoring on 34 minutes. Kaylee Hunter played a beautiful throughball to Jourdan Ziff, who made no mistake with a perfect top corner strike to take a 1-0 lead.

In the 51st minute, goalkeeper Morgan McAslan came up with a huge one-handed diving save that had to be seen to be believed. It was yet another big moment in what has been a very strong series of performances for the Canadian shot-stopper.

Hunter came inches away from making it 2-0 in the 70th minute, as she broke in on a long run towards goal before firing a shot just wide of the far post.

The 'Caps did find their insurance marker in the 78th, and it came from the captain. Substitute Zahra Brains hit a great corner into the box that was tapped home by Reed.

In the 83rd minute, it was Hunter again who came close to making it 3-0. A beautiful give-and-go between her and substitute Bianca Patik set up a chance at the top of the box, but again it just barely missed the net.

Santa Fé were given a lifeline with five minutes to go, as a handball call in the box ended with a penalty kick goal from María Murillo to make it 2-1.

In the end, another gutsy team performance ended in celebration at the final whistle for the resilient 'Caps.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Priscila Pérez

Player of the Match: Brianne Reed

Scoring Summary

34' - VAN - Jourdan Ziff (Kaylee Hunter)

78' - VAN - Brianne Reed (Zahra Bains)

85' - SAN - María Murillo (penalty kick)

Statistics

Possession: SAN 61% - VAN 39%

Shots: SAN 21 - VAN 8

Shots on Goal: SAN 5 - VAN 3

Fouls: SAN 9 - VAN 13

Offsides: SAN 1 - VAN 1

Corners: SAN 13 - VAN 3

Cautions

19' - VAN - Bridget Mutipula

49' - SAN - María Murillo

88' - SAN - Mireilis Rojas

Santa Fé FC

19.Carolina López; 3.María Murillo, 27.Dayane Madrid, 6.Vasthy Delgado ©; 10.Hannah Lee, 24.Miluska Guevara (17.Yuliana Tejera 79'), 25.Erika Largo, 14.Karla Rivas; 8.Alison Onodera, 9.Camila Vallejos (16.Mireilis Rojas HT) (4.Delany Jurado 90'), 11.Nuria Márquez

Substitutes not used

12.Yaresmis Canto, 21.María Guevara, 28.Yaniseth Tejada, 30.Jorgelis Serna

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

33.Morgan McAslan; 16.Bridget Mutipula (3.Racquel Partovi 90'+4), 28.Brianne Reed ©, 12.Keira Martin, 14.Téa Mayson; 19.Josie Longhurst (18.Zahra Bains 74'), 20.Chloe Taylor, 4.Emily Wong; 21.Jourdan Ziff (24.Bianca Patik 61'), 22.Jessica De Filippo (9.Norah Bell 61'), 11.Kaylee Hunter

Substitutes not used

1.Sidney Venier, 30.Kylie Sandulak, 13.Sammy Reimer, 15.Jade Mitchell, 17.Lacey Kindel, 26.Abigail Anderson, 27.Quinn Johnson

