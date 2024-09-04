Columbus Crew's Jacen Russell-Rowe Named to Canada's Roster for International Friendlies

September 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew forward Jacen Russell-Rowe has been added to Canada's roster for a pair of upcoming international friendlies.

Russell-Rowe and Canada first face the United States at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City on Sept. 7 before taking on Mexico at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 10.

The 21-year-old made his senior national team debut in Canada's Concacaf Gold Cup opener last summer, entering in the second half of a 4-2 win over Cuba on July 4, 2023, and has earned six senior caps to date. He most recently was part of Canada's squad for the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América, helping his side reach the semifinals in their first foray into the continental tournament.

Russell-Rowe appeared in four Leagues Cup matches, converting his penalty kick in the shootout against NYCFC in the quarterfinal. In the final at Lower.com Field on Aug. 25, Russell-Rowe scored in the 94th minute, helping the Crew to a 3-1 victory against LAFC.

This season, Russell-Rowe has appeared in 15 MLS games, earning eight starts and scoring four goals. He appeared in all seven of the Club's Concacaf Champions Cup matches and scored two goals including the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Monterrey in the first leg of the semifinals, additionally converting his penalty kick during the shootout in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

Russell-Rowe is the sixth First Team player to receive a call-up this window, joining teammates Mohamed Farsi, Nicholas Hagen, Cucho Hernández, Steven Moreira and Patrick Schulte on international duty.

