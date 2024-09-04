Miami Turned Pink on Wednesday in Celebration of Inter Miami CF's "We'Re Coming Home" Campaign
September 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
MIAMI - Today, Miami lit up in pink as Inter Miami CF unveiled its electrifying "We're Coming Home " campaign, marking the countdown to the Club's debut at its new stadium at Miami Freedom Park beginning in 2026.
The excitement kicked off Tuesday evening when the Club sparked curiosity by posting an image of its crest on Instagram, noticeably missing its iconic pair of Herons. Fans were left guessing and speculating, but the intrigue was answered on Wednesday morning when the Club unveiled its "We're Coming Home" campaign video. The breathtaking video revealed the Herons soaring toward Miami, symbolizing their journey to the future new home at Miami Freedom Park.
In celebration of the announcement and the new renderings of Miami Freedom Park, Club players and staff hit the streets of Miami to paint the town pink. From visiting Mary's Cafe & Coin Laundry in the morning to stopping by Publix in the afternoon and capping off the day at Miami's bars and restaurants, including La Tropical, fans joined in the excitement. They claimed free gifts, met players, and had the chance to win the grand prize: a pair of tickets to Inter Miami CF's opening match at Miami Freedom Park in 2026.
As night fell, Miami was illuminated in pink as the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel, SLS Hotel on South Beach, Paramount Miami Worldcenter, The Fly's Eye Dome in the Design District, and Intercontinental Hotel all lit up to honor Inter Miami CF, the 2024 Supporters' Shield leader and current first-place team in MLS.
