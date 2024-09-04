We're Coming Home: Inter Miami to Play in Miami in 2026

September 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced on Wednesday the Club will play home matches at Miami Freedom Park beginning in 2026. The Club also released updated renderings of its new home in Miami.

"The next stages of the Miami Freedom Park project bring us closer to reaching our dream of making it the official home of Inter Miami CF. Embodying our ethos of 'Freedom to Dream,' we've been diligently building something extraordinary-a place where every fan will cherish unforgettable fútbol moments. As we look ahead to the opening of our new stadium, we eagerly anticipate creating a world-class venue that reflects our passion, commitment, and the collective dreams of our South Florida community," said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami CF Managing Owner.

"After years of dreaming, it is so exciting to be sharing that in 2026 Inter Miami will be moving to its long-term home at Miami Freedom Park," added Co-Owner, David Beckham. "Miami Freedom Park is the culmination of years of hard work and a desire to realise a vision and create a lasting legacy for the fans and the community of Miami and South Florida. I'm so happy to see that dream finally coming to life."

Miami Freedom Park is a transformative project: a new, recreational destination and 131-acre development anchored by the state-of-the-art fútbol stadium, home of Inter Miami CF. It will also feature a 58-acre public park, the largest activated park in Miami, in which the City has chosen to honor Jorge Mas Canosa through the naming. The district will also feature youth athletic fields for the community, entertainment-based retail and attractions, restaurants, hotels, shops, office space and an entertainment venue to host major international stars in addition to concerts that will take place in the stadium.

Construction is underway on the first phase of Miami Freedom Park which will complete in stages beginning in late 2025 and will include the new stadium, the public park, roadway and parking infrastructure, and additional entertainment and hospitality concepts within the district. For those interested in joining the Inter Miami CF family, place your deposits for the 2026 MLS Regular Season to reserve your priority for Miami Freedom Park. The 2025 Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Members will have the first priority for purchasing tickets to matches at Miami Freedom Park. Deposit holders will be next in line while supplies last.

Inter Miami CF will be out in the Miami community on Wednesday, Sept. 4. From visiting ventanitas in the morning, to stopping by Miami bars and restaurants in the evening, be on the lookout for the pink and black. Fans interested in joining in on the fun, claiming free gifts, and having the chance to win the grand prize: a pair of tickets to the Inter Miami CF opening match at Miami Freedom Park can learn more here.

In the evening, Miami will light up Pink as the Royal Caribbean Terminal, SLS Hotel on South Beach, Paramount Miami Worldcenter, The Fly's Eye Dome in the Design District, and Intercontinental Hotel all turn pink for your first-place and 2024 Supporters' Shield leader Inter Miami CF.

Leasing and commercial partnership efforts are underway to attract best-in-class partners, tenants, and retailers, including established and emerging brands and companies that will enhance this iconic new destination for Miami.

The second phase of the entertainment district at Miami Freedom Park will be marked by the opening of additional anchor retail and entertainment concepts along with a curated selection of the best food and beverage concepts in Miami and is scheduled to open in 2026, coinciding with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while the third phase will see the launch of additional entertainment offerings.

With this project, Inter Miami - the first-place team in Major League Soccer's standings - continues to reaffirm its long-term commitment to fútbol in North America.

For more information, please visit www.miamifreedompark.com.

