San Diego FC Recall Goalkeeper Duran Ferree from Loan at Orange County SC

September 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC today announced the Club has recalled goalkeeper Duran Ferree from his loan at Orange County SC. SDFC is working to find the best developmental solution for Ferree ahead of the Club's inaugural MLS season in 2025.

The San Diego native and U.S. youth national goalkeeper became the first player signed in SDFC history in December 2023. He was then loaned to OCSC in January of this year.

"We appreciate the partnership with OCSC in supporting Duran's development as we build toward our inaugural season in 2025," said San Diego FC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "This move is mutually beneficial and aligns with our commitment to prioritizing Duran's growth as a professional."

