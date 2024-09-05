Charge Promote Chris Darnell to Head Coach

September 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced that Chris Darnell has been promoted to become the seventh Head Coach in team history. In conjunction with the promotion, Mike Gerrity and D.J. Ham have been called up to the Cleveland Cavaliers coaching staff.

"We thank Mike Gerrity for his leadership and successful two-year stretch as we are excited for this opportunity for Coach Darnell after all of his hard work and dedication to our organization over the last five seasons," said Charge General Manager Liron Fanan. "We know he is ready for the challenge to lead this team and put his own mark on our fantastic player development program."

Darnell joined the Charge staff as the Associate Head Coach prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. In that position over the last three years, he spearheaded the team's offensive and defensive game planning strategy, opponent scouting and on-court application of analytical data. The Charge had 11 player call ups during Darnell's three seasons as Associate Head Coach and was hands-on in development working with current Cavs players Sam Merrill, Emoni Bates, Dean Wade, Craig Porter Jr. & Pete Nance.

Before joining the Charge, Darnell spent the previous two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a player development coach / video assistant. Prior to coming to Cleveland, he spent one season in Utah with the Jazz as Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Quin Snyder (2018-19). Darnell spent six seasons in Phoenix with the Suns (2012-2018), holding various roles from Basketball Ops Intern to Head Video Coordinator to Player Development Coach. A graduate of William & Mary in 2009, Darnell also completed his master's degree in Sports Management at James Madison in 2011.

Gerrity's two seasons at the helm were highlighted with the all-star seasons of Sharife Cooper, Isaiah Mobley & Bates, with five different player call-ups including Merrill and Porter Jr. He also led the Charge to a playoff berth in 2023 and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals after a 30-20 combined record that was tied for the second-best in franchise history. Ham was on the Charge staff as an assistant coach for each of the last two seasons.

In addition, Antoine Broxsie and Dan Vincent will join Darnell's coaching staff as assistants, coming from the Cavaliers. The entire 2024-25 Charge coaching and support staff will be announced at a later date.

