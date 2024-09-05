Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Tyrese Martin

September 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to forward Tyrese Martin from the Iowa Wolves in exchange for Long Island's first and second round picks in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

Martin (6'6", 219) appeared in 33 games (28 starts) for the Iowa Wolves during the 2023-24 NBA G League regular season and recorded averages of 17.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.1 minutes per game. He also appeared in six NBA G League Showcase Cup games (four starts) for the Wolves last season and averaged 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.8 minutes per contest. Additionally, he spent one season (2022-23) with the College Park Skyhawks, appearing in 23 regular season games (all starts), posting averages of 18.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 34.0 minutes per game while also appearing in seven Showcase Cup games (five starts) for the Skyhawks that season, averaging 18.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.4 minutes per contest.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Allentown, Pa., native spent two collegiate seasons at Rhode Island (2018-20), where he recorded averages of 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 30.5 minutes per contest across 63 games (49 starts) before transferring to UConn for his junior and senior seasons (2020-22), where he appeared in 51 games (50 starts) and averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.

