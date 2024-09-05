Squadron Acquire Toney's Returning Player Rights in Trade with Grand Rapids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron and Grand Rapids Gold today announced a trade sending the returning player rights to Au'Diese Toney to Birmingham and the returning player rights to Tevian Jones to Grand Rapids.

Toney, a Huntsville, Ala. Native, played collegiately for Pitt before transferring to Arkansas to finish his collegiate career. The 6-6, 2-5-pound guard averaged 8.2 points per game on 46.2% shooting from the field in his past two G League seasons with Lakeland (2022-23) and Grand Rapids (2023-24). In his G League career, Toney averages 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals per contest.

Jones played for the Squadron last season after wrapping up his college career at Southern Utah. Jones played in all 50 games for Birmingham last season and averaged 7.5 points, 2.4 boards and 0.8 assists per game.

Birmingham tips off the 2024-25 campaign on Nov. 9 against Mexico City at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Single-game tickets are set to go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 10.

