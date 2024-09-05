SLC Stars Announce 2024-25 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, released their 50-game 2024-25 schedule. The franchise's ninth season in Utah tips off on the road on Nov. 9 at the home of the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers affiliate) as head coach Steve Wojciechowski enters his second year with the program. The Stars will host their home opener at the Maverik Center on Nov. 18 versus the Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers affiliate) in their second season as a franchise, in a back-to-back competition that will rematch on Nov. 20. The Stars then will keep the home court advantage as they face off in a back-to-back set against the Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors affiliate) on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

The majority of home games during the NBA G League 2024-25 season will be played at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, with select games to be played at the Delta Center. Season tickets for the 24-home game slate are on sale now on slcstars.com or by calling/texting (801) 325-STAR.

For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. The Stars 2024-25 campaign will once again consist of 24 home games, 24 road games and two neutral site games at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase played from Dec. 19-22 in Orlando, Fla. The two-part schedule returns with teams playing 14 games to determine qualification and seeding for the annual Tip-Off Tournament from Nov. 8-Dec. 16. Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 34-game regular season, which begins on Friday, Dec. 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.

Stars games are family friendly, affordable, and fun, as they offer the chance to watch current and future Jazz players compete on the court. Game nights also include access to the University of Utah Health Kids Zone, featuring bounce houses, balloon artists and face painters, as well as postgame player autographs. For more information on tickets, please visit slcstars.com.

Key Stars match ups include the Stars facing off against the newly added Valley Suns (Phoenix Suns affiliate), as they travel to Phoenix for games on Dec. 2 and 4 during Showcase Cup play. The Stars will host the newly relocated San Diego Clippers at the Maverik Center on Dec. 10 and 12. SLC will also travel east for a rare visit to Fort Wayne, Ind., the home of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers affiliate), on Dec. 27 and 28, as well as make a single-game appearance in Oshkosh, Wis., on Feb. 1. To continue the season of 'firsts', Salt Lake City is playing host to the Mexico City Capitanes for the first time since the team's inception, for two regular season games on Mar. 19 and 27.

Salt Lake City's month-by-month breakdown includes eight games in November (four home, four away), 10 games in December (three home, five away, two neutral site at Showcase), 12 games in January (seven home, five away), nine games in February (seven home, two away) and 11 games in March (three home, eight away).

Further details about the Stars 2024-25 season, including promotional/theme nights, broadcast information and single-game tickets will be released at a later date.

